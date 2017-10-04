110 golfers for Ibadan Mesiogo Open

Sola Adeyemo

Ibadan

About 110 local and international golfers are expected to participate in the maiden edition of Ibadan Mesiogo Open starting from Wednesday at the Ibadan Golf Club.

Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Aboyomi Oke, on Tuesday said that the competition was being organised in conjunction with the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes and 3e Actuaries.

Oke explained that 69 local golfers and 41 foreigners from 18 countries were being expected to be part of the competition that ends on Sunday, October 8, 2017, adding that the competition will start with IMEGA Women Empowerment and Fund Ceremony, while the State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi will tee off the golf Competition for professional golfers at Ibadan Golf Club on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Oke said that IMEGA 2017 Awards Gala will hold on Saturday, October 7, 2017 and the IMEGA Amateur Open for Ameteur Golfer will hold on October 8, 2017.

