$12.7bn IFFs: Nigeria advances legal fireworks against Chevron, Eni, others

…recovers $3bn in large-scale energy sector reform.

The Federal Government is advancing suits on the alleged $12.7 billion oil exports scandal against five international oil companies (IOCs) as it tightens noose on illicit financial flows (IFFs), which led to recovery of $3 billion dues from oil and gas operators in the country.

A document of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) seen by this newspaper at the weekend showed that the recovery was due to a large-scale reform in the energy sector aimed at improving transparency and revenues. “

Our government, the biggest oil producer in Africa, is currently carrying out a large-scale reform in the energy sector aimed at improving transparency and revenues after years of graft in the national petroleum company and other local entities that have cost the state coffers billions,” the document read, quoting the Executive Secretary, NEITI, Waziri Adio.

As part of the reform, government, the document added, “has been investigating the activities of foreign and local players in the oil and gas field, launching, last year, a claim for $12.7 billion against five big oil companies, including Chevron, Eni, Total, Shell and Petrobras. Abuja said at the time that the five had failed to claim as exports some 57 million barrels of crude shipped to the U.S. between 2011 and 2014.

“Local companies have also been implicated in rewarding themselves with money due the treasury. In early 2016, a government audit revealed the NNPC had failed to pay the state $16 billion in oil revenues. Later in the year, another $2.3 billion were uncovered to have not been paid into the Treasury Single Account.

” Government is also prosecuting former oil minister, Diezani Alison- Madueke, on charges of fraud, bribery and misuse of public funds as well as money laundering. Alison- Madueke is also the subject of investigations from the U.S. and UK justice agencies

. Amid the on-going reform in the oil sector, of which the international EITI is part, We are ramping up our output as it is still exempt from the OPEC production cut agreement. Preliminary figures from Bloomberg for September suggest that Nigeria pumped 20,000 bpd more last month than in August, to a total 1.77 million barrels per day.

The figure is close to the 1.8 million bpd mark, which Nigeria named as the level at which it would cap output and join the OPEC deal. Also, OPEC Secretary General, Mohammed Barkindo, has said that the global oil market will be rebalanced in 2018. Barkindo, who spoke at the Russian Energy Week Conference in Moscow, expects oil prices to be at equilibrium in the near future.

He said all members of the organisation, including Russia, are meeting to discuss obligations around production and output. He singled out Russia for its over past decade was initially the surge in commodity prices.

We later witnessed the rise of the African consumer, with some predicting that Africa’s consumer-facing industries will grow by over $400 billion by 2020 due to the acceleration of a growing middle-class.

As such, we have also seen FDIs increase in renewables and infrastructure – particularly transport infrastructure and logistics – over the past few years to unlock these consumer-facing opportunities.

The infrastructure sector and PPP structures have now emerged as important facets of Africa’s FDI trend. African governments have stepped up their efforts in creating conducive environment to facilitate FDIs.

This has come from fighting corruption, increasing transparency and establishing legal and regulatory frameworks across major sectors. Development finance institutions and export credit agencies have emerged as key enablers for FDI in Africa.

These enablers include the provision of guarantees and credit enhancement instruments, such as partial credit guarantees, partial risk guarantees and political risk insurance to facilitate FDI, especially in PPP and infrastructure projects.

Countries like Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa have been the biggest beneficiaries of such products and, as such, have witnessed, on average, a higher rate of FDI.

Like this: Like Loading...