15 bodies recovered on Lagos waterways daily – Police

Marine police yesterday disclosed that at least 15 bodies are recovered on Lagos waterways daily. This came as the Lagos State government said it was planning to introduce number plates for boats and canoes operating on the state waterways for proper identification and tracking.

It was learnt that the human bodies are victims of boat accidents, suicide or dumped in the water by criminals. Piqued by the shocking development, the Lagos State Waterways Agency (LASWA), in collaboration with the emergency agencies, vowed to intensify monitoring of the waterways with rescue boats and enforcement to ensure safety of the waterway users. Speaking at the second Annual Stakeholders’ Forum on Waterways organised by LASWA, the Administration Officer, the Lagos Marine Police, Ufomanefe Akusu, bemoaned the growing rate of human bodies found on the waterways.

He said there was need to pay more attention to the waterways to check the growing crime rate. Akusu, who hailed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for providing tools to combat crime on the waterways, also joined the call for the introduction of number plates for boats and jetties operating.

The LASWA Managing Director, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said that the agency was concerned about raising standards of water transportation. According to him, enforcement of the use of life jackets will be intensified with more presence of rescue boats on the waterways. He added that the new entrants in the water transportation business would maintain the established standards, to ensure a sustainable development of the state inland waterways.

This, he said, could only be achieved with joint efforts of all stakeholders. On their part, the Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Hakeem Dickson, and the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASENA), Tiamiyu Adeshina, agreed that the introduction of number plates for boats would help promote safety on water, even as they said that rescue boats would soon be introduced on the waterways.

