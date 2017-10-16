16 more millionaires emerge in Sterling Bank savings promo

Sterling Bank Plc has again produced another set of millionaires in its on-going savers reward promo initiated to reward customer loyalty and encourage savings culture among Nigerians.

At the end of the third draw held in Lagos at the weekend, 16 individual customers with a monthly balance of N25,000 in their savings accounts won N1 million each, bringing the number of millionaires produced by the promo that was launched in March to 60.

The draw also saw 40 customers with a weekly balance of N10,000 in their accounts winning N50,000 each while four non-individual customers with Sterling Plus accounts won N250,000 each.

At the second draw held in Lagos recently, 15 individual customers with monthly balance of N25,000 each in their savings accounts won N1 million each, 40 customers with weekly balance of N10,000 in their accounts won N50,000 each while four customers won an-all expense paid foreign trip to a country of their choices or a shopping voucher worth N1 million each.

Also, at the first draw held last July, 29 individual customers with monthly balance of N25,000 in their savings accounts won N1 million each, 40 customers with weekly balance of N10,000 their accounts won N50,000 each while four nonindividual customers with Sterling Plus accounts won N250,000 each.

Speaking during the draw at the corporate headquarters annex of the bank in Lagos at the weekend, Mass Market Product Manager, Sterling Bank, Mr. Olamide Jolaoso, explained that the promo which started in March is expected to produce 192 millionaires by February 2018. Therefore, 192 customers will win N1 million each, he said.

He said the objective of the promo is to enrich the lives of customers of the bank, adding that since the bank embarked on the initiative about three years ago there have been testimonies of various lives that had been positively affected by the bank.

The customers were selected via an electronic raffle draw system and winners emerged from various parts of the country. The event was witnessed by officials of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB), National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Akintola Williams Deloitte. In the monthly draw of N1million, all customers with a minimum balance of 25,000 automatically qualified for the draws with one ticket, adding that a total 107,105 customers qualified for the draw with 1.6 million tickets as the cut-off date of September 29, 2017.

In the weekly category, a total of 154,873 customers qualified with 4.2 million tickets as at the cut-off date of September 29, 2017 while in the non-individual customer’s category, 1,470 customers qualified with 17,804 tickets as at the cut-off date of September 29, 2017.

Chief Marketing Officer of the bank, Mr. Henry Bassey enjoined prospective customers of the bank to also take advantage of the on-going reward scheme to open savings accounts with the bank, adding that the more money they save, the more their chances of winning.

