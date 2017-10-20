20 die as boat capsizes

Birnin Kebbi

At least 20 passengers lost their lives as another boat capsized in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The boat, which was conveying 34 passengers, sank after it rammed into a tree outcrop in the river.

Confirming the report yesterday, the National Inland Waterways officer in charge of Yauri, Mallam Bissallah Abdullahi, said that 16 bodies had been recovered, while four were still missing.

He said that the rescue team was still searching for the remaining bodies along the river bank. The victims were said to be on a spiritual visit to Teteku village in Auna Local Government Area of Niger State when the incident occurred.

