20 IDPs get N9.6m to resettle family in Yobe

Yobe State Agency for Community and Social Development project, at the weekend, distributed N9.6 million to 20 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to resettle in Bulturam-Bulin and Kukareta areas of the state.

The General Manager of the agency, Alhaji Goni Babagana, who disclosed that the project was categorised into two groups for internally displaced persons, who had returned to their communities and those who agreed to settle in their new place. According to him, the projects were for two groups of IDPs, who had decided to settle in Kukareta where they took refuge and returnees of Bulturam-Bulin in Damaturu and Gujba Local Government Area in the state.

He said the project would cost N19.453 million. “We want to assure you that we hope to assist additional groups of vulnerable persons before the end of this year by God’s grace,” he said. Babagana added that the agency had launched 35 community development projects in Gulani and Gujba Local Government Areas that were affected by the Boko Haram problem.

