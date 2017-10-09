200,000 PDP members join APC in Kano

A former House of Representatives member, who was also a former Bichi Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Lawan Shehu, at the weekend, defected along with his 200, 000 supporters to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State.

Receiving those who defected in Bichi Local Government at the weekend, Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, said the change of party of the former House of Representatives member, was a clear indication that the PDP had collapsed in the state.

The governor said people like Lawan, who were grass root politicians, who because of his influence and acceptance, had been chairman of his local government for more than six times, showed that it was no longer a tea party for the opposition PDP. He said the mammoth crowd that accompanied the former chairman to the APC was a testimony to the fact that he was not alone in his political journey. T he former lawmaker said he defected from the PDP because there was nothing left in the party.

He said he had planned to defect to the APC for quite a long time, but had exercised restraint to prove to his followers that PDP was no longer a political party but a conglomeration of outdated politicians who thinks that politics was a ‘come and chop business.’

Like this: Like Loading...