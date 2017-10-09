2018 WORLD CUP: Rohr begins preparations with Algeria, Morocco

…targets better rankings for good draws

…says Eagles can go beyond second round

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said he will attack Algeria with his strongest possible squad as the inconsequential World Cup qualifier and a planned friendly with Morocco will kick-start the preparation for the Mundial.

The coach is excited as his team clinched the ticket even with a match to spare but he insisted the trip to Algeria is as important as other games in the qualifiers.

He expected the preparation for the World Cup to be top notch and that is why a friendly match with Morocco has been put on the cards.

He said he was working on the programme for the World Cup and would sit down with the Nigeria Football Federation for extensive deliberation when the time comes.

“We will celebrate this World Cup ticket and then go back to work after; we have won four of our five matches, drawn one but we don’t want to lose and that is why we want to go to Algeria with a plan to get good result there.

“I have about 23 players, we will also look at some of them who didn’t play in our last few games. But we want to win the game, we will go with the right attitude, you know rankings is there, it can help us to get a good draw.

“We want to have a good preparation for the World Cup, the Algeria match is part of our preparation and we have friendly match with Morocco too. The work for the World Cup has started.”

However, the coach is positive the Eagles can surpass the second round record at the World Cup when the Mundial next year in Russia.

He said he had young players whose attitude could push the country far in global football.

“The secret of my players is their togetherness, the passion and determination. They have proved they wil go far with the amazing way they have shown their passion for this country. I am not going to make a prediction but can this team go far in the competition? I will say yes,” he said.

