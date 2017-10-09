2019 Presidency: No plan to contest – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he does not have any plan to contest for the Presidency come 2019 election.

Mr Osinbajo said this while responding to questions at the FT Africa conference in London where he is one of the speakers, Reuters reported.

This comes amid talks about whether President Muhammadu Buhari who has battled with an undisclosed ailment this year would seek reelection or bow out after one term.

Some of the talks have also been about the possibility of Professor Osinbajo contesting in the 2019 elections.

But when asked about that possibility, the Vice President said, “None of that is on the cards,” according to Reuters.

Professor Osinbajo also warned about the dangers of over-reliance on oil.

He said, “We don’t have all the time in the world with oil. We have to use oil while it makes sense to do so.”

