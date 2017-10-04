2019: Senator lauds Obasanjo, Amosun, Osoba for backing Ogun West

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Solomon Adeola, yesterday lauded former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his public endorsement of Ogun West Senatorial District to produce the next governor of Ogun State.

Also, Adeola, popularly called Yayi, commended Governor Ibikunle Amosun and former governor Olusegun Osoba, for coming out in support of the Yewa-Awori extraction to produce governor in 2019.

In a statement issued yesterday, the lawmaker declared that the stand of the trio had shown a conscious attempt to redress age-long injustice as well as lay a solid foundation for holistic and sustainable development of the state. Ogun West, comprising the Yewa-Awori people, has not produced governor since the creation of the state in 1976.

But speaking yesterday at a consultative interactive session in Ayetoro, Senator Adeola, who is an APC governorship aspirant, restated his commitment towards the governorship poll, saying it was only fair and equitable for all justice and equityloving leaders to acknowledge the injustice and inequity against the people of Ogun West.

