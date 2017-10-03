2019: South-East PDP endorses Northern Presidency

Umahi to party members: Don’t insult Buhari

Kenneth Ofoma

Enugu

After many months of inactivity, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-East geopolitical zone, yesterday, met in Enugu to strategize ahead of 2019 general elections as well as the November governorship election in Anambra State.

The zonal leadership of the party also endorsed the party’s zoning arrangement, which zoned the office of the President to the North and that of the National Chairman to the Southern part of Nigeria.

That was even as a member of the party and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, advised politicians in the opposition not to insult those in government, but to criticise them constructively to enhance development.

Umahi particularly advised members of the PDP in the state to refrain from insulting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government.

The meeting of the Zonal Executive Committee of the party reiterated its commitment to national unity and also reaffirmed the party’s earlier agreement on the zoning of party positions allotted to the South-East in respect of the forthcoming elective National Convention.

The South-East PDP has tactically shut its doors against Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State who has declared his presidential ambition.

Presenting a communiqué after the meeting, the PDP South-East Vice Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, said that the zonal leadership of the party would support its candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and his running mate, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe (nee Ekwueme).

The party equally mandated the PDP South-East Governors, the Zonal Vice Chairman and the National Assembly leaders from the zone to liaise with other geo-political zones in the country to reach an understanding in respect of the party’s next National Chairman.

The meeting was attended by party leaders namely: former Vice President and founding member of the PDP, Chief Alex Ekwueme; Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu(Abia) and Umahi (represented by his deputy); the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly from the zone.

Others in attendance at the meeting are the party’s Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi; Speakers of the State House of Assemblies and other principal officers; former governors, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and a host of others.

Meanwhile, Umahi, who spoke at a gala-night to celebrate 21 years of the creation of Ebonyi and the 57th Independence anniversary of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Sunday, urged members of APC in the state to refrain from insulting him and his PDP-led state government.

“I always tell my people (PDP) that opposition at the centre is not about insults; I also advise the opposition in our state to tow the same line.

“Opposition is about constructive criticism, putting the leader in check and reminding him that he has not fulfilled the promises he made.

“It should not involve lying to the people, deceiving them and practising politics with bitterness and anger.

“I will ask our grandfathers who are tackling us to do so with wisdom and love because it is a shame that a grandfather would tackle his children,” he said.

Umahi said that the opposition would not succeed in the state because the state was neat and did not need to be swept.

“We have been holding the umbrella for an old man who was under the umbrella for eight years and we will take him to the boundaries of Ebonyi to sweep.

“We are standing on God’s mandate and not shaking because over 10,000 people are praying for us day and night to succeed and take the state to another level,” he said.

Umahi commended the president for agreeing that the country needed to be restructured and noted that such stance had established a platform for Nigerians to discuss their agitations.

“We will now talk, disagree, agree and arrive at decisions that will take the nation to greater heights and achieve the desired unity and development,” he said.

Mr. Augustine Nwankwagu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, said the party was to celebrate God’s mercies since the state’s creation and the successes of the governor.

The governor has been heavily criticised for his actions by the opposition, with his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, who decamped from PDP to APC, leading the critics.

Elechi, during a recent interview, told newsmen that he did not support Umahi’s emergence as governor and would not support his re-election for a second term in office.

Like this: Like Loading...