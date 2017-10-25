Of $25b NNPC saga, insubordination and Buhari’s cabinet

One is really getting worried with the level of unnecessary distractions within President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet. At one point, it was infighting between senior and junior ministers, at another it was an outburst by a female cabinet member declaring support for a former Vice President in a future election.

Nigerians have not forgotten the alleged friction between the President’s ministers of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, and Professor Anthony Anwukah who came to the lime­light over the hike in fees of Unity Colleges.

Adamu in August last year was reported to have accused Anwukah of unilaterally increasing the fees of Federal Government Colleges (Unity Schools) – in addition to several other alleged infractions.

Adamu himself had confirmed to reporters that the news of the increment of fees by his colleague from N20,000 to N75,000 was strange to him. “I am not aware that the Unity Schools’ fees have been increased. As the Minister of Education, I am not aware, but I will try and find out,” he told reporters at the lunch of the National Education Quality Assurance Handbook.

The disturbing issue about their fight was that the two ministers were reported to have avoided each other, not seeing eyeball to eyeball for a long time. What is certain here is that government work had also suffered during the period.

Adamu and Anwuka are not the only ones in Buhari’s cabinet who have had cause to disagree. The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbe at some point was also alleged to fallen apart with his junior minister, Heneiken Lokpobiri.

The other time, it was the crisis between the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and his Aviation counterpart Hadi Sirika.

Although these two ministers attempted to deny of existence of a feud between them, it was in the public domain that Sirika, allegedly was not ready to take orders from Amaechi who as Minister of Transport is also the senior Minister of Aviation and Sirika’s direct boss.

Media reports had also indicated that Amaechi, not taking the signs of insubordination from the junior minister lightly, was determined to put Sirika where he belongs. As the story played out, Sirika on his part was spoiling for war and ready to slug it out with Amaechi considering the fact that he sees himself as President Buhari’s man.

Sirika is President Buhari’s kinsman and had served as a Senator representing the President’s Katsina North senatorial district.

The major crisis here as could be deduced was all about power tussle. While Sirika sees himself as the President’s guy and therefore refuses to take directives from Amaechi, on his part, Amaechi continues to feel undermined.

The scenario about Amaechi and Sirika in the Transport sector seems to be exactly what is playing out presently in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources where a recent memo written to President Buhari by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu has since been leaked.

In the August memo, Kachukwu urged President Buhari to take actions on matters ranging from alleged illegal practices to insubordination. The minister said he suffered “disrespectful and humiliating conducts” from Mr. Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

While I do not want to bore you with the details of the letter which is already in public, it is important to mention some three critical issues raised by Kachukwu which are of interest and worrisome considering the perceived posture of President Buhari and his administration on effective several changes in the country, especially justice and the rule of law.

The first being that the minister was unhappy with the manner the recent changes in the NNPC were handled and also accused Baru of persistently humiliating the board of the organistion. The Corporation had recently announced a massive shake-up which affected 55 management staff, a decision which the Minister said was carried out single-handedly without recourse to the Board.

Secondly, Dr. Kachukwu in the memo also accused the GMD of awarding $25billion contracts without consulting either his office or the corporation’s board. “The legal and procedural requirement is that all contracts above $20million would need to be reviewed and approved by the Board of the NNPC. Mr. President, in over one year of Dr. Baru’s tenure, no contract has been run through the Board. This is despite my diplomatic encouragement to Dr. Baru to do so to avoid wrongfully painting you as a President who does not allow due process to thrive in the NNPC,” Kachukwu lamented.

The third issue which is only unimaginable is the allegations by the Petroleum Minister that he has always being blocked from seeing President Buhari. Who is denying Kachukwu access to the President and why? Those doing this have quickly forgotten that President Buhari doubles as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources and is only being assisted by his Minister of State.

As it stands presently, Kachikwu is performing a similar role to the one being carried out by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), who is administering the nation’s capital on behalf of Mr. President.

These two ministers indeed, as it were, deserve unique privileges of reporting directly to the President as their immediate boss.

President Buhari will be setting a wrong precedence for his cabinet members if the claim by Kachikwu about the explanations given by the GMD for some of his actions are anything to go by. Just imagine what Kachikwu says is Baru’s defence for his actions, “in most of these activities, the explanation of the GMD is that you (Mr. President) are the minister of petroleum and your approvals were obtained.

Again, as minister of Petroleum Resources and minister of State respectively, both Buhari and Kachikwu would have had unfettered access to each other, if they were to operate at the NNPC towers as colleagues. Agreed that the President’s schedules could be very tight, blocking the minister from seeing the President remains unjustifiable.

President Buhari must, therefore, move swiftly to resolve this matter between Baru and Kachikwu especially as it bothers on gross violation of due process in the award of contracts of such magnitude. Also, this huge scandal in the NNPC must be investigated by the President if he wants Nigerians to have any confidence in his anti-corruption war.

Already, Nigerians are bitter about the delay in the publication and implementation of the report of the presidential investigation into the cases of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke.

Whoever is wrong in this current scandal must, therefore, be called to order by the President.

