Over 3,000 communities in Niger lack access to basic health – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that not less than 3000 communities in Niger State have no access to basic health and social facilities.

The UNICEF agency ‘Hard to Reach’ disclosed this in Minna at a one day sensitisation meeting with Journalists recently.

According to the Agency, the communities are spread across wards in 17 local government areas only.

As a result, the Programmes Manager of UNICEF ‘Hard to Reach’ agency Dr. Muhammad Khalilu said most of the children in these communities were suffering from “severe malnutrition” and other child killer diseases while the pregnant women there also had no access to antenatal facilities and drugs.

He lamented that the only way to reach some of these communities inhabited by nomadic Fulani’s was by motorcycles after several hours.

Describing the situation as “very serious” Dr. Khalilu further said that most of the communities were also still attached “to their age long tradition and culture” which had made it almost impossible for social workers to influence their decisions or change their beliefs.

However, he disclosed that, ‘Hard to Reach’ UNICEF agency has been able to penetrate 850 of the communities and recruited equal number of community workers in the areas to take care of the health and other needs of the people.

He said so far the agency had been able to reach 108,575 children under the age of five years in the communities and delivered oral polio vaccines to 314,604.

In his remarks, the Director, Niger State Programmes on Immunisation Dr. Samuel Jiya said the state Ministry of Health had completed arrangements to “bring all primary health care intervention agencies under one umbrella for efficiency and better service delivery.”

The state chairperson of the Coalition for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and Media, Mrs Mary Jalingo appealed to government at all levels to increase budgetary allocations to primary health care where she said, “we have most of the people.”

Like this: Like Loading...