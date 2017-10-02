300,000 jobs coming as fishery firms acquire N10bn vessels

Smarting from the abating economic recession, trawler owners under the aegis of the Nigeria Trawler Owners Association (NITOA) is set to create 300,000 jobs in the fishing industry.

Already, fishing companies have acquired a fleet of 10 vessels valued at N10 billion in the last one year.

They have also ordered for additional eight vessels at N1 billion each.

The President, NITOA, Mr. Akinsola Amire, in a chat with New Telegraph, said that if government could end illegal fishing by foreign commercial vessels, build up national fleets and processing industries, Nigeria could generate $3.3 billion yearly and create around 300,000 jobs.

The trawler owners said that despite rough economic weather, the fishing industry had continued to grow in leaps and bounds following the acquisition of new fleets by members of the association.

In 2005/06, the group explained that they had about 250 trawlers, but it was reduced to 124 by year 2014.

It was gathered that the association had about 35 fishing firms in the past, but due to the downturn in the economy, the firms have merged and reduced to 16.

They noted that because of the economic recession and activities of pirates in the country, a large number of the operators had left the industry.

Amire, however, explained that there had been significant improvements in the fishing industry in the last one year.

He linked the high cost of acquiring the vessels to the current exchange rate of naira to a dollar.

The president lamented that the presence of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had not been felt in the nation’s territorial waters.

He said that NIMASA was failing on its statutory responsibilities as crimes were being freely committed, while foreign fishing vessels also illegally fish on Nigeria’s water unchallenged.

But he said that the Nigerian Navy had improved in their efforts in securing the waterways compared to what it used to be in the past.

It would be recalled that in August, 2017, four Chinese trawlers were arrested less than 30 nautical miles from Nigerian shore, contrary to the permit granted them, which enabled them to trawl in the high seas.

The four trawlers were arrested for fishing in prohibited areas with catches totalling 154,280 kilogrammes and several kilogrammes of loose fish.

At the time of the arrest, the vessels had a total of 79 crew members comprising of 28 Chinese nationals, seven on board each vessel, three Ghanaians and 48 Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is estimated at $23 billion.

The Director, Department of Fisheries, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Aderemi Abioye, said in Lagos recently that government was making efforts in collaborating with fishing companies to strengthen inspections and control procedures on vessels.

He said that government was ready to work with the industry to encourage responsible fishing and promote sustainable fisheries and food security, adding that every attempt was made towards developing the industry.

The director explained that government had been encouraging stakeholders to focus on fishing products that stem from appropriate trawling equipment and methods that do not harm the environment.

