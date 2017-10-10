Why 330kv Kainji-Jebba line was down for two years –TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria declared at the weekend that the second 330kv Kainji -Jebba line had been unavailable for two years due to technical problems emanating from the Kainji end of the power transmission line while the Ajaokuta-Gwagwalada line II, was out on account of cut sky wire, which tangled with conductors at towers 338 and 339.

General Manager, (Public Affairs), TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, who disclosed this in a statement added that her company had successfully restored and energised the second 330kv power transmission line 1 from Jebba to Kainji and the Ajokuta–Gwagwalada 330kv Double Circuit transmission line II.

With the rectification and energising of the 33kkV transmission lines, TCN, the statement read, now has transmission line redundancy on both the Jebbi-Kainji and Ajaokuta-Gwagwalada 330kv transmission lines. This means that there is increased evacuation and transmission flexibility on the Jebba-Kanji line. Going forward, fault on one of the 330kv transmission lines in each line route, would not interrupt power evacuation and transmission.

TCN further noted that energising the recovered 330 kv power transmission lines means that there are now two 330kv transmission lines, from Jebba to Kainji and two lines from Ajokuta–Gwagwalada. This has further increased the company’s transmission capability.

TCN is committed to revamping the nation’s transmission grid and will continue to intensify efforts aimed at completely transforming the system to bring it at par with international standards

