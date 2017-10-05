‘Why 38% of telcos can’t offer cheaper int’l roaming services’

Adoption of IoT technologies will boost operators’ Return on Investment (RoI) and allow them to provide more efficient roaming services to their subscribers

About 38 per cent of mobile network operators (MNOs) in Nigeria and other African countries are not able to provide cheaper and efficient international roaming service to their subscribers owing to their failure to effectively deploy Internet of Things (IoT)-oriented technologies to run their business, New Telegraph has learnt.

Managing Director of Vodacom Business Nigeria, Mr. Lanre Kolade, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent on the sideline of an industry forum in Lagos.

Kolade’s submission is coming just as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently reviewed the voice termination rate for international inbound traffic from N3.90/min to N24.40/min.

According to Kolade, despite the deckling trend in their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), telcos operators can offer their itinerant customers more efficient and cheaper international roaming services if the right technologies have been adopted.

He said : “Today, telecommunications operators are facing a period of flat growth for core services and significant decline in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). This drastic change threatens the survival of the telecoms industry, as substantial declines in user spending on voice and text services have caused a decline in telcos revenue,” Kolade said.

He explained that IoT has delivered a big growth opportunity for the industry due to the volume of connections expected while experts, he said, have projected the market will reach $14.6 trillion global market size by 2020.

“It is therefore essential to seize the vast opportunities that this growth presents in transforming businesses and we believe that telecoms operators can leverage IoT to run more efficient operations as well as offering more cost-effective services to their customers,” he said.

Across all industries, Kolade said IoT solutions have been adopted to provide a host of different benefits, from increased Return on Investment (ROI) to developing stronger relationships with customers’, with far reaching benefits projected for the future.

Kolade called on telecom operators to adapt to the changing times and source other revenue streams to replace what is being lost in the continuing revolution of communications.

Meanwhile, the NCC has, in the interim, reviewed the voice termination rate for international inbound traffic from N3.90/min to N24.40/min across all segments of the industry such as the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), code division multiple access (CDMA) and fixed line networks.

The Commission, it was gathered, took the decision as part of an ‘interim measure’ to address the lopsidedness in the termination rate for inbound international calls in the nation’s telecommunications sector.

“The interim rate will subsist pending the conclusion of the study of the Determination of Cost Based Pricing for Mobile Voice Termination Rates,” a source at NCC said.

Findings by this newspaper showed that Nigeria currently charges the lowest mobile termination rate (MTR) for international voice calls in the continent.

A report of the MTR for international calls into selected African countries compiled by the Policy Competition and Economic Analysis department of the NCC, confirmed the low charges for termination rate for inbound international calls on any network in Nigeria.

According to the report titled “an assessment of international voice traffic termination rates”, the MTRs of the following countries are as follow: Niger, $0.27; Benin, $0.17; Ghana, $0.21; South Africa $0.12; Togo, $0.31 while Nigeria charges MTR of $0.03.

Also, Egypt, Cameroon, Morocco, Cote D’Voire and Sudan charge $0.09, $0.28, $0.32, $0.24 and $0.15 respectively. Also, Kenya is $0.11; Guinea, $0.33; Mali charges $0.27; Equitoria Guinea charges $0.21 while Uganda currently charges $0.25.

Like this: Like Loading...