$4.2bn investment deficit rocks power supply chain

The distribution stratum of the Nigeria’s power supply chain is being rocked by $4.2151 billion investment deficit.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which disclosed this in a document obtained by New Telegraph, said that this huge funding gap had made ineffectual, 6,700 megawatts transmission capacity attainment recently announced by Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

Despite the huge transmission, only 4,600 megawatts, the minister told our correspondent in Lagos on the sideline of the monthly Power sector’s stakeholders meeting in September, is the capacity that the distribution companies could get to the end users.

He said : “The grid has expanded to 6,200 MW because we have completed transmission stations in places like Ikot Ekepene, Okada, Alagbon, Ajah, Katampe, Sokoto and awarded many more in places like Damboa, Pankshin, Osogbo, Kumbotso, Odogunyan to mention a few,” Fashola said.

While the minister only said, without giving figure, that the country could do better in all the processes, particularly distribution, the TCN however, said that a total of $4.225 billion investment is particularly needed to get the huge success of 7, 001 MW generation capacity and 6, 700 MW transmission capacity to the end users.

Giving a breakdown of the investment gap, the TCN document noted that $3.7 billion would be required to upgrade the feeders, and another $515.5 million for the distribution injection stations.

Quoting the Interim Managing Director (IMD), Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed, the TCN said through the document that 11 Distribution Companies (Discos) would need to meet up with this deficit in their in feeders and injection substations to bring their capacity to measure with that of transmission.

Investments in transmission capacity are growing while generation is declining, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also indicated.

“This situation has meant that the national grid that coordinates eight transmission regions with 183 substations from a control centre in Oshogbo has over 2000MW idle capacity as generation from Nigeria’s 25 power plants slows,” the bureau said.

The NBS report also showed that in the three months ending June 2017, Nigeria’s 25 power plants generated a paltry 2,503MW of electricity and that current generation capacity hovers around 4,000MW.

An energy lawyer and vice president of PowerHouse International, an energy advisory, Mr. Chuks Nwani, said; “The taste of the pudding is in the eating. It is easy for the government to claim they have raised transmission capacity when there is no gas to test the veracity of the claims.”

Handler of power sector research at Ecobank, Kareem Jibril, however, held a contrasting view.

“It is ideal that transmission capacity is higher than power generated. Therefore, there is nothing unusual about the fact that both figures don’t match,” he said.

Analysts say the challenge is that there seems not to be commensurate efforts at ramping up generation even as transmission improves.

“Some of the power plants in the country now lie idle because the operators shut them down rather than incur further losses from gas suppliers whose debts are not settled,” said Nwani.

Another challenge, expert say, is the high system frequency constraints, which is mostly due to the inability of Discos to take power from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). There is also no investment in faulty or out-of-service turbines, which are often shut down for repairs or maintenance.

“The only strange thing is the seeming inability to address the high system frequency issues arising from loss of Disco feeders,” said Odion Omonfoman, an energy consultant and the CEO of New Hampshire Capital Ltd.

However, investment in transmission capacity expansion is not coming cheap. According to a project information document obtained from the World Bank’s website, the cost of the 22 priority projects identified in the Power Sector Recovery Implementation Programme (PSRIP) to upgrade existing transmission capacity from 5,500MW to 7,000 MW by 2021 would cost $490 million.

It would be recalled that the national power grid suffered a total System Collapse last weekend, worsening the electricity supply epilepsy rocking the country.

The TCN, which announced the grid collapse, said in a statement that the grid “recorded the total system collapse on September 28, 2017 at 20:03Hrs.”

A post mortem analysis of the event, the TCN said, indicated that grid generation was curtailed (to about 4,262.7MW) prior to the inception of the disturbance due to capacity under-utilization.

The statement noted: “Reports obtained from Stations and the sequence of events generated by the SCADA system indicated that the system collapse was triggered by the tripping of Egbin Units ST4, ST6 and ST5 at ‘20:03:15, 20:03:32 and 20:03:34’ respectively.

“By this incident, the Nigerian electric power grid lost generation completely before restoration commenced at 20:22Hrs.”

