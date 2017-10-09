4,281 Nigerians deported in six months

NIS: 10,981 refused entry abroad in 2016

FG repatriates 3,065 foreigners

At least, 4,281 Nigerians were repatriated through various countries in Europe, America and some African countries through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos alone in the first half of 2017. Also, a total number of 691,934 travellers departed through the airport while another 560,988 travellers arrived the country within the period under review.

A document made available to New Telegraph through the Ministry of Interior, indicated that the deportees were divided into two, namely; chartered and regular flights. According to the document, between January and June 2017, 2,251 Nigerians were deported through chartered flights majorly from Libya and a trickle of European countries.

The breakdown of the chartered flights deportees indicated that 1,321 of them were males while the other 930 deportees were females. Besides, those deported through regular flights, which were mainly from Europe, South Africa and a few African countries were 2,030 Nigerians.

The composition of the deportees revealed that just like in the chartered flights, majority of them were males. According to the document, males deported in the first half of the year were 1,502 while 528 others were female.

Out of these numbers, those who were involved in criminal activities in their host countries were handed over to the Nigeria Police for further prosecution, some who involved in drug related matters were handed over to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the airport while others were returned to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP). The document further revealed that in the first of the year, 691,954 passengers, both Nigerians and foreigners, used the facilities at MMIA to depart to various destinations from the country.

Out of these numbers, 519,215 were Nigerians and majorly males while another 179,739 were foreigners departing the country.Also, within the period, 550,988 passengers arrived Nigeria through the international wing of the Lagos Airport. The breakdown revealed that 392,237 of them were Nigerians while the other 158,751 were foreigners from various countries.

A source close to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), speaking on the issue, said that the statistics were important for the Nigerian government to know the numbers of people entering or exiting the country, adding that this would enable the government to monitor and plan adequately.

Though countries routinely deport illegal foreign nationals and migrants, news of the arrival of Nigerian deportees from various countries have become pervasive of late. In 2017, according to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), no fewer than 1,134 Nigerians illegally residing abroad have been deported from Libya, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Mali, the United States, some member-countries of the European Union and Asia. Meanwhile, a total of 10,981 Nigerians were refused entry into foreign countries in 2016.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), which made the disclosure in its 2016 Annual Report, said the figure was 3,850 per cent higher than that of 2015, which was put at 287. The report, which was obtained by New Telegraph, further showed that 3,065 foreign nationals were repatriated out of the country within the same year (2016). In a similar token, 15 other foreign nationals were deported for committing various immigration offences. Seven cases of deportation were recorded in 2015. “The Service recorded a total of 10,981 Nigerians refused entry abroad through various ports of entry in the country, which is 3850 per cent higher than 2015 record of 278 persons,” the NIS’ report noted. It attributed the astronomical rise in the number of Nigerians refused entry abroad, to possible desperation on the part of the youth, to migrate through irregular route like the Mediterranean Sea, or Sahara Desert.

“The high rate in the year 2016 is indicative of the desperate move of Nigerians, especially the youth, to migrate out of Nigeria at all cost through illegal means in search of greener pasture, better opportunities and environment,” it stated.

Apart from cases relating to irregular migration and its attendant consequence of repatriation, the NIS received 17 cases bordering on human trafficking, smuggling of migrants into the country, as well as child labour.

This was as it arrested 197 persons in connection with immigration infraction. Out of the number of alleged offenders, 54 were Nigerians (the highest), while 44 were Nigeriens. “In the year under review (2016), Nigeria Immigration Service received 17 cases relating to Human Trafficking, Child Labour and Smuggling of Migrants. While 89 victims were rescued; eight suspected human traffickers arrested, 114 victims handed over NAPTIP and 75 victims repatriated.

“A total of 197 persons were arrested and screened for various immigration offences at the Screening Centre of the NIS Headquarters in 2016. “Nigerians topped the list with 54, Nigeriens came second with 44 and Sri Lankans third with 14 detainees,” the report said.

The following alleged offences, according to the report, were committed: passport scam, irregular entry/irregular stay, human trafficking/child labour/smuggling of migrants, impersonation, and negligence of duty. On enforcement efforts made last year, the NIS said: “The investigation and intelligence division of the NIS received a total of 474 cases in the year under review out of which 433 cases have been investigated and resolved while 41 cases are still pending.”

Like this: Like Loading...