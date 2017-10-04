4,750 used vehicles to arrive Lagos October

No fewer than 13 Rollon Roll-off vessels will berth at Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tincan Island Port with 4,750 units of used vehicles this month, New Telegraph has learnt. Four of the vessels will arrive this week with 1,500 units of vehicles.

Expected this week are Rep Argentina laden with 300 units; Grand Abidjan, 400 units; Pagna, 400 units and Grand Tema, 400 units. Also, vessels expected before the end of the month are Grand Togo laden with 400 units; Parana, 400 units; Grand Guinea, 300 units; Grand Lagos, 400 units and Rep Delibrasile, 350 units.

Others are Grand Cotonou, 400 units; Grande Congo, 300 units; Grand Dakar, 400 units and Grande Costa Devorte, 300 units. Last August, 11 vessels also discharged 4,381 used vehicles at the terminal. Meanwhile, some roro shipping companies operating between Europe, Tincan and Lagos ports have slashed their freight rates to attract more vehicle shippers.

In May, 2017, shippers were asked to pay 445 pounds to ship a Volkswagen car to the country, while 715 pounds and 995 pounds was placed on 13- 25 Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) van and 25-30 CMB vans respectively.

However, despite the slash in freight rates, there has been low importation of vehicles into the country due foreign exchange scarcity. Of the projected 36,000 monthly imports to roro terminal in Tincan Island Port, only 11 per cent is being received monthly. It was gathered that importers shipped used vehicles valued at N895.9 billion ($2.42 billion) to the country in 2015, but the amount was reduced to N259 billion ($700 million) in 2016 as they could not access foreign exchange from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s official window.

It was revealed that the value of used vehicles imported from United States to Nigeria in 2015 was N430 billion ($1.16 billion). The amount also dropped to N166.5 billion ($450 million) in 2016. According to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s statistics, United States was the largest source of used vehicle imports to the country.

Between June 2016 and April 2017, the country imported 78,065 used vehicles as consumer demand for Japanese models made in the United States, especially the Toyota brand, was high due to its perceived reliability and fuel efficiency.

Also, NPA’s records revealed that in June, 2016, importers shipped 10,000 vehicles to the country, July, 10,000, August, 5,000, September, 12,000, October, 11,000, November, 13,000 and December, 12,000. Last January, no fewer than seven roll-on roll-off vessels offloaded 2,215 vehicles at PTML. In March 2017, four vessels berthed with 1,750 units of used vehicles. Grande Abidjan called at the terminal with 300 units; Rep. Argentina, 450 units; Grande Sierra Leone, 450 units; Grande Tema, 300 units and Grande Gabon, 250 units.

