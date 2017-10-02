50 Killed, 200 Injured as Gunman opens fire at Las Vegas ‘Sold-Out’ Concert

At least 50 people have been killed with more than 200 persons injured as gunman unleashed bullets on an outdoor country music festival.

It is described as the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night – into Monday morning at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said.

The gunman who was shot by police at the scene was identified as Stephen Paddock. His motive is unknown as at press time.

In addition to Paddock, police said they located a woman who may have been his roommate — Marilou Danley, 62. Lombardo said they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers who were attending the concert and two other on-duty officers were wounded, including one in critical condition, police said.

The shooting at the sold-out Route 91 Harvest festival was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016.

Sunday’s shooting came more than four months after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people. Almost 90 people were killed by gunmen inspired by Islamic State at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal in November 2015.

