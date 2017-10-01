57 Nigerians making waves in the Diaspora

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: She is a native of Abba, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. Her first novel, ‘Purple Hibiscus’, won the 2005 Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best First Book. Her second novel, ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’, was awarded the 2007 Orange Prize for Fiction and was turned into a movie.

Akinwunmi Adeshina: Akinwunmi is the current president of African Development Bank. He hails from Ebadam in Ogun State.

Arunma Oteh: She is the current Vice President and Treasurer of the World Bank. She is an indigene of Abia State.

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo: He was appointed as the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). He is from Yola State.

Babs Omotowa: Shell International recently appointed Babs Omotowa as the Global Vice President (S&E). Babs Omotowa is the outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG. He is a Kogi State indigene.

Yemi Babington-Ashaye: Babington-Ashaye is the Director and Head of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community.

David Oyelowo: This black ‘James Bond’ was born to Yoruba parents in London, England. He has starred in a number of hit TV shows including ‘The Butler’, ‘The Passion of the Christ’ and the Martin Luther King Jr. biopic, ‘Selma’.

Emmanual Ohuabunwa: He is the first black person to graduate top of his class at the Johns Hopkins University in the US, which is known to be one of the world’s leading universities in science and medicine. His family moved to the US when he was 13 years old and at 22 years, he broke a world record when emerged as the best graduating student with a grade point of 3.98 out of 4.0 in Neurosciences.

Sade Adu: She is a Nigerianborn British singer-songwriter, composer, and record producer. She is famous for her songs like ‘The Sweetest Taboo’, ‘Smooth Operator’ and ‘No Ordinary Love’.

Agbani Darego: She is currently an international supermodel and will always be remembered as the first Black African to win Miss World.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje: He is a British actor and former fashion model of Yoruba parents, best known for his roles as in ‘The Mummy Returns’, ‘The Bourne Identity’, Mr. Eko in ‘Lost’ and Simon Adebisi in ‘Oz’.

Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor: He is an English footballer of Nigerian-Scottish heritage who plays for Aston Villa as a striker and a winger, and was the team’s interim captain for part of the 2011–12 season.

Tinie Tempah: also known as Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu is an English rapper making waves in the US. He has origins in Ibusa, Delta State.

Oluchi Onweagba: Lagos born and bred world-class supermodel with a very successful career. Past winner of the M-Net ‘Face of Africa’ contest, Onweagba has featured in Nylon, Marie Claire, Allure, and other national editions of Vogue around the world as well as working for Victoria’s Secret.

Ben Okri: He is a Nigerian poet and novelist based in England. He is considered one of the foremost African authors in the post-modern and postcolonial traditions.

Olubowale Victor Akintimehin (Wale): He is a Nigerian- American rapper, born in Northwest, Washington D.C. His parents are of the Yoruba ethnic group.

Adetomiwa Edun: He is Nigerian-born British actor best known for his role as Sir Elyan in the television show, ‘Merlin’.

Adebayo Ogunlesi: Nigerian born international CEO, Adebayo Ogunlesi has now ceased to be an adviser to embattled US President Donald Trump. Ogunlesi, heads Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm and one of Fortune 500 companies. He was the only African on the panel.

Caroline Chikezie: British actress best known for playing Sasha Williams in ‘As If’, and Elaine Hardy in ‘Footballers’ Wives’. Born in England but attended a Nigerian boarding school at 14.

Hakeem Olajuwon: He is a Nigerian-born retired NBA player. He played centre for Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. A Hall-of-Fame awardee, Hakeem is considered one of the greatest centres ever to play the game.

Amobi Okoye: He is Nigerian- born defensive tackle of American football. Played for the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears, and now playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philip Emmanuel Emeagwali: He is a Nigerian-born engineer and mathematician/ computer scientist/geologist. He is a winner of the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize for his use of a Connection Machine supercomputer to help analyse petroleum fields.

Chiwetel Ejiofor: He was born and bred in the UK to Nigerian parents of Igbo descent. He became popular through his role in ‘12 years a slave’, ‘Half of A Yellow Sun’, ‘Deadly Voyage’ and other movies.

Hakeem Kae-Kazeem: He is of Ogun State descent, born in Lagos State and now a full Hollywood actor. He is best known for starring in hit movies like, ‘Hotel Rwanda’, ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ among others.

Taio Cruz: is a British singer, BRIT Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards winner among others. He was signed to a music deal at age 19 and is born to a Nigerian father and Brazilian mother. He was born Adetayo Ayowale Onile-Ere.

Salihu Dasuki: He is youngest Senior Lecturer in a UK University. The 29-year-old made Nigeria proud when he became the youngest senior lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Bennet Omalu: is the doctor that discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a disease caused by trauma to the head. He was recorded as the first to publish findings of CTE in American football players. Dr. Bennet Omalu was born in 1968 in Nnokwa, Idemili South, Anambra State.

Deji Akinwande: He is a 2016 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) by former President Barrack Obama. Prof. Akinwande is known for his ground breaking research on nanomaterials, sensors, devices and flexible technology. In 2015, Akinwande created the first transistor out of silicene, the world’s thinnest silicon material.

Sophie Okonedo: Sophie Okonedo (OBE), born 1968, is a British actress, who has starred in successful British and American productions. She has received an Academy Award nomination for her critically acclaimed role in ‘Hotel Rwanda’, a Golden Globe nomination for ‘Tsunami: The Aftermath’, and BAFTA nominations for ‘Criminal Justice’ and ‘Mrs. Mandela’.

Whitney Osuigwe: she is a 15-year-old Nigerian-American making wave in International Junior Tennis. Only recently, Whitney became the reigning champion of the Junior French Open Tournament after beating fellow American Claire Liu. She is now ranking as the number 1 junior girls player in the world, according to the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Kelechi Anyadiegwu: She is the New York-based founder of African inspired clothing marketplace, ‘Zuvaa’.

Lateef Oyeleye Abiola: She became the best medical student from a Ukrainian university. Incidentally, V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University is the only university in Ukraine that has produced three Nobel Prize laureates.

Chinyelu ‘Chi’ Susan Onwurah: she was recently elected as Member of Parliament in the UK. Onwurah has a first degree in Electrical Engineering from Imperial College London and an MBA from the Manchester Business School.

Fiona Onasanya: She was recently elected as Member of Parliament for Peterborough in United Kingdom. Fiona Onasanya is a solicitor at DC Law. She is a Labour Cambridgeshire County Councillor for King’s Hedges and deputy leader for the County group.

Chuka Umunna: He is Member of Parliament for Streatham, United Kingdom. Chuck Umunna is popularly known as the ‘UK Obama’. He is a British MP of Nigerian heritage. He was born in London to an Igbo Nigerian father and an Irish mother.

Helen Grant: She is a Member of Parliament for Maidstone and Weald, United Kingdom. Helen was first elected in 2010 and was promoted in the Prime Minister’s second reshuffle to the high profile role of Minister for Sport and Tourism. She stood down from this role after the General Election in May 2015.

Abimbola Afolami: He is Member of Parliament for Hitchin and Harpenden constituents in United Kingdom. Afolami is a conservative politician in the parliament and a former lawyer.