57 years of motion without movement

Serving as the cash cow for Nigeria’s economy in the last 57 years, the energy sector remains a beehive of activities. But Nigerians have continued to grope in darkness just as oil has become a curse rather than a blessing. ADEOLA YUSUF reports

The energy industry preceded Nigeria’s existence as a nation. While the oil and gas, and the power sectors have contributed immensely to the growth of the country, corruption has impeded the growth of the industry and the opportunity to foster development for the nation.

It was in 1956, about four years before independence, that oil was discovered in commercial quantity at the Oloibiri, Bayelsa state. Over 60 years down the line, the sector, which remains the biggest revenue earner, has witnessed juicy news. The bitter tale in its upstream, midstream and downstream sub-sectors of the industry, however, dwarfed the positives in the entire history of the country. In all, the oil sector in Nigeria earned the title of the most investigated sector in the history of the 57 year-old country; yet remains the most opaque in operation.

In the beginning

Oil was discovered in Nigeria in 1956 at Oloibiri in the Niger Delta after half a century of exploration. The discovery was made by Shell-BP, at the time the sole concessionaire. Nigeria joined the ranks of oil producers in 1958 when its first oil field came on stream producing 5,100 bpd. While this production catapulted the country into the comity of rich nations, it had however, proven to be the cause of poverty for millions of Nigerians. Dr. Emmanuel Egbogha was concise on this submission when he said “we are poor because we are rich.”

Nigeria has attracted billions of dollars of investments from the world’s top oil companies. Yet poverty in Africa’s biggest economy is rising, with almost 100 million people living on less than $1 a day, data released by the United Nation (UN) stated.

“The percentage of Nigerians living in absolute poverty – those who can afford only the bare essentials of food, shelter and clothing – has risen to around 60 per cent,” the report noted. An audit of the oil industry however, showed billions of dollars in irregularities despite years of the government promises to clean it up.

This has prompted the ongoing probe of the industry that generates proceeds that the country uses to service over 85 per cent of its budget. Corruption has left oil-dependent Nigeria unable to cater for its basic health, infrastructure or education needs.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) – a government-funded watchdog – released its latest report of investigation into the oil industry, in which it listed discrepancies and showed billions of dollars missing from Nigeria’s oil revenues.

Like oil, like power

The history of electricity development in Nigeria can be traced back to the end of the 19th century when the first generating power plant was installed in the city of Lagos in 1898. From then until 1950, the pattern of electricity development was in the form of individual electricity power undertaking scattered all over the towns. Some of the few undertaking were Federal Government bodies under the Public Works Dept, some by the Native Authorities and others by the Municipal Authorities.

By 1950, in order to integrate electricity power development and make it effective, the then-colonial government passed the ECN ordinance No. 15 of 1950. With this in place, the electricity department and all those undertakings, which were controlled came under one body.

The ECN and the Niger Dam Authority (NDA) were merged to become the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) with effect from 1 April 1972. The actual merger did not take place until 6 January 1973 when the first general manager was appointed.

Despite the problems faced by NEPA, the authority has played an effective role in the nation’s socio-economic development thereby steering Nigeria into a greater industrial society. The success story is a result of careful planning and hard work.

NEPA, from 1989, has since gained another status-that of quasi-commercialisation. With this, NEPA has been granted partial autonomy and by implication, it is to feed itself. The total generating capacity of the six major power stations is 3,450 megawatts.

By 1970, the military government appointed a Canadian Consultant firm “Showment Ltd” to look into the technical details of the merger. The report was submitted to the government in November 1971. By Decree No. 24 the ECN were merged to become the NEPA with effect from 1 April 1972. The actual merger did not take place until 6 January 1973 when the first general manager was appointed. The day-to-day running of the authority is the responsibility of the managing director.

In the early 1960s, the Niger Dam Authorities (NDA) and Electricity Corporation amalgamated to form the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN). Immediately after the end of the 1967-1970 Nigerian civil war, the management of ECN changed its name to the National Electric Power Authority, or NEPA. In late 2000s, the company became a public limited company (NEPA plc), and then later the name was changed again from NEPA plc to the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

For several decades, despite consistent perceived cash investment by the federal government, local and at times even nationwide power outages have been the norm instead of the exception. Because of such outages, over the years the Nigerian public has given the company numerous humorous acronyms such as “Never Expect Power Always” (NEPA), “No Electrical Power at All; Please Light Candle” (NEPA plc), and “Please Hold a Candle Now” (PHCN).

Corruption and ineptitude

A report recently launched by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in Lagos captured the reason for motion without movement in the power sector. One of the least discussed issues in the 65-page report launched last August was a scandal in the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), which has dashed hope of power supply to Nigerians in rural areas.

Expectedly, the alleged misappropriation of over N10 billion meant to get these voiceless and hapless millions of Nigerians out of total darkness, which they have been subjected to, was also met with little information in the ensuing media reports while focus were on the lump sum misappropriated by previous government in the power sector.

The report entitled ‘From Darkness to Darkness: How Nigerians are paying the price for corruption in the electricity sector’, presented by Yemi Oke, Ass. Professor, Energy/Electricity Law, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, disclosed, “the country has lost more megawatts in the post-privatisation era due to corruption, impunity, among other social challenges.”

From Bola Ige to Fashola

When the late Bola Ige took up the mantle of the Power and Steel Ministry in 1999, he, the report recalled, probably didn’t understand the magnitude of problems in the power sector and consequently, promised that within six months of his appointment, ‘power failure will be a thing of the past’ and that on a regular basis, he will brief the nation on the state of power, steel and aluminum.

Current minister Babatunde Fashola (SAN) also claimed that ‘a serious government will fix the power problem in six months’. The report noted :”The power sector under Ige was characterised by epileptic and unreliable supply, bogus billing and archaic rate collection.

The late minister failed and was unable to put an end to these. His failure was attributed to acts of sabotage and Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) of allegedly “settling officials with millions of naira as severance packages and for embarrassing them with alleged three billion naira fraud.

The authorities must undertake a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation as to the reasons why corruption charges were withdrawn, and to recover any corrupt funds.”

Besides, the study called for the reopening and effective prosecution of corruption allegations, including the alleged “looting of the benefits of families of the deceased employees of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) levelled against a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Power, Godknows Igali.”

It stated: “The Obasanjo’s administration spent $10 billion on NIPP with no results in terms of increase in power generation.

$13.278,937,409.94 was expended on the power sector in eight years while unfunded commitments amounted to $12 billion.

“The Federal Government then budgeted a whopping N16 billion for the various reforms under Liyel Imoke (2003 to 2007), which went down the drains as it failed to generate the needed amount of electricity or meet the set goals.

“Imoke was alleged to have personally collected the sum of $7.8 million for the execution of the contract for the construction of the Jos-Yola Transmission Line, which was never executed. There were documented/ reported allegations of corruption against Imoke that fizzled-out shortly thereafter.

“Professor Chinedu Nebo handed over the assets of the PHCN to private investors on November 1, 2013. Prof. Nebo is alleged to have corruptly funded the privatised power sector with over N200 billion despite privatisation.

“The allegation of N200 billion funding of the privatised power sector during Prof Nebo’s tenure should be thoroughly and transparently investigated and anyone suspected to be responsible prosecuted. Any corrupt funds should be fully recovered.

“Our research revealed that the sum of N1.5 billion with which the vehicles were acquired through corruption by people who were benefitting from the use of generators. The late Bola Ige was not accused of corruption.”

When Rilwan Lanre Babalola (2008 to 2010) took over the affairs in the Ministry of Power, he met 3,700MW on ground and promised to increase it to 6,000MW and ensure a 24-hour power supply by the end of 2009. Six months after assuring Nigerians of making a significant impact in the sector, in September 2009, the 3,700MW capacity he met on ground dropped to 2,710MW, which shortfall was attributed to inadequate supply of gas to the new generators.”

The missing oil billions

Getting a clear picture of how much money Nigeria has lost to corruption over the years is almost impossible. The system is hemorrhaging cash in so many places that accountants often struggle to make sense of it all. The NNPC does not, according to NEITI, measure its output.

The government estimates that average output is 2 million to 2.6 million barrels of oil a day, making Nigeria Africa’s biggest producer. “Right now, no one can tell you exactly how much of our crude is extracted from our soil,” said Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who sits on the board of directors of NEITI.

“We depend on records from the oil companies. That clearly has to change.” The NEITI audit shows some startling gaps: $540 million missing from $1.675 billion in signature bonuses – these are advance payments to develop fields, a standard producer country demand.”

Besides, he said : “Then there’s 3.1 million barrels of oil missing from NNPC declarations about its joint ventures compared with the figures released by NNPC’s international partners. That equates to 0.25 per cent of the output. NNPC also received $3.789. IOCs “The NEITI report of 2008, which is corroborated by the latest report, says that foreign firms also seemed to have underpaid petroleum profit tax by over $1 billion.”

The report recommended a review of the tax returns of Chevron and Exxon Mobil. Exxon officials were not immediately available to comment. A Chevron spokesman said the firm “complies with all laws and regulations in the locations where we operate, as a matter of long-standing policy Chevron does not release specific financial details.”

But NEITI insisted that foreign oil majors might have also underpaid royalties “of $2.33 billion arising from subjective interpretation of volume, pricing,” and grading variables. “We are questioning the basis of those calculations,” Orji insisted. “They are not calculated on the basis of empirical fact. And there is connivance by officials,” he alleged.

Last line

The energy sector remains the focal point for development. Government and all stakeholders urgently need to fix corruption and ineptitude that have served as the bane of the sector in the last 57 years.

