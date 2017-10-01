57 years of turbulent voyage

The names of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Anthony Eromosele Enahoro will always go down in the annals of this country as the moving forces behind the independence granted Nigeria some 57 years ago. The quartet were instrumental in arousing the people from their slumber to finally agitate to allow them rule themselves free of command from London, which was then capital of the colonial rulers, Great Britain. ONWUKA NZESHI takes us on an historical journey

Euphoria of freedom On October 1, 1960, Nigeria was granted independence by her colonial master, Great Britain. A symbolic ceremony took place in which the British flag (Union Jack) was lowered and the Nigerian flag of Green-White-Green was hoisted and flown for the first time.

In a similar manner, there was a change of guards at almost every point of human endeavour across the new country. Britons who had held on to the various leadership positions, vacated these positions to pave way for Nigerians to take charge of their own affairs. Nigeria breathed the air of freedom and was perceived by many political pundits as a nation full of hopes.

The political structure was built on the British parliamentary system of democracy. The system provided for a federal government with a central parliament as well as three regional governments, each with their separate parliaments.

The governments of the North, East and West regions had their own constitutions and exercised authority over their territories and resources. In 1963, the political structure was further expanded with the creation of the Mid West region.

This fourth region was carved out of the Western Region after a referendum in the region that sought to be separated from the larger body. This regional system lasted for barely five years.

The Coup

On January 15, 1966, some young officers of the Nigeria Army staged a coup that toppled the civilian administration. Key officials of the government including the then Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa; Minister of Finance, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh and the then Premier of Western Region, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola were assasinated by the mutineers. A military administration under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi took over power from the political class.

The new regime suspended the 1963 Constitution and began to rule by decrees. In a bid to halt the drift towards the disintegration of the country, the specifically enacted the Unification Decree: No. 34 of 1966.

It was a decree promulgated in the heat of a tempest which ended up unleashing more turbulence on the ship of state.

The counter -coup

By July 29, 1966, a counter-coup was launched against the Ironsi junta with equally bloody consequences. This later assault on the polity further drove Nigeria down the dark alley where military might rather than democracy and the popular will of the people became the order of the day. Of course, Ironsi and his lieutenants were brutally flushed out and a pogrom launched against citizens from the then Eastern Region.

It was a coup conceived in vengeance and the new Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon also wanting to consolidate on power rode on the Unification Decree to enforce martial law across the country.

Subsequently, he created twelve states out of the existing four regions. It was an action designed to crush the rising rebellion in the South East Region where Lt Col Chukwuemeka Odunegwu Ojukwu had declared a separate country known as the Republic of Biafra.

The revolution

Things went from bad to worse and Nigeria was plunged into a civil war that lasted thirty odd months.

Millions of lives and property worth millions of pounds were lost to this was which came to an end in January 1970.

Although Gowon succeeded in holding the nation together, his refusal to quit the stage in 1974 as he had earlier promised, paved the way for another coup. Gowon was ousted in a bloodless coup on May 29, 1975 while he was away attending a meeting of the Organisation for African Unity (OAU) in Kampala, Uganda. The new military regime led by General Murtala Ramat Muhammed was also short-lived as it was toppled by another counter coup in less than one year.

However, Gen. Murtala Muhammed did not leave the structure of the country the way he met it. Before he was assassinated on February 13, 1976, Muhammed had adjusted the political structure by increasing the number of states from 12 to 19 and proposed a new Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Return to civil rule

It was his successor, General Olusegun Obasanjo who fulfilled the pledge of the military to restore democracy by hand over power to the civilians in 1979. Although the Bosanko regime did not create new states, he changed the political system.

The Constituent Assembly which he set up to chart the way forward for democracy recommended that the parliamentary system be supplanted with the presidential system practiced in the United States of America.

This meant that the political class had to learn afresh the ropes of democracy. Quite frankly, President Shehu Shagari and the political class of that era made a number of mistakes in the running of the new system. However, they had barely learnt anything from the pitfalls of the presidential system when the military struck again and truncated that experiment.

The palace coups

The sacking of the civilian administration on December 31, 1983 saw the emergence of Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as the Head of State in Nigeria.

As it was in the previous interventions by the military, Buhari suspended the 1979 Constitution and ruled by decrees. He undertook no political reforms and did not tamper with the structure of the nation in any way.

The junta which was famous for its War against Indiscipline (WAI) soon fell out of favour with some of its men who subsequently sent Buhari packing in what was then described as a palace coup.

Political rigmarole

President Ibrahim Babangida came into the scene with a lot of goodwill. His emergence terminated a reign of terror, hardship and hopelessness. Babangida launched a series of populist programmes ostensibly designed to address poverty in the land. He also won the heart of the political class with his robust political reforms.

The regime expanded the political space, raised the number of states to 21 and decreed into existence, a two -party model of the presidential system. He later increased the number

However, when he took the whole nation on a convoluted political transition programme whose end appeared like a mirage, he had to step aside. Indeed, it was the heat of the annulment of the historic June 12, 1993 presidential poll that saw Babangida through the exit door.

The Interim National Government (ING), the contraption which he left behind could not survive the legitimacy battle. After three months, Chief Ernest Shonekan, the head of the ING was sacked in yet another palace coup.

Return of jackboots

Gen. Sani Abacha who was the Defence Secretary of the ING became the new Head of State. He was caught up in a wave of protests by pro-democracy groups who were angered by the annulment of the June 12 elections won by a business mogul and influential politician, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

In an apparent bid to buy time and support across the political spectrum, Abacha creates six (6) additional states, bringing the tally to 36. He mid-wifed a political transition programme which produced a set of new political parties and a draft constitution that restructured Nigeria into six geo-political zones.

However, these initiatives were truncated as Abacha died on June 8, 1998, before he could actualise his political dream of transmuting into a civilian ruler.

The last man

General Abdulsalam Abubakar became the last man standing. Abubakar assumed office as Head of State a few hours after the death of Abacha in June 1998.

He was the Chief of Defence Staff of the Nigeria Army during the Abacha regime. He designed and executed the shortest political transition programme in the history of Nigeria. Unlike his immediate predecessor, he did not tamper with the political structure of Nigeria but bequeathed a “dubious” constitution to the emerging political dispensation.

The 1999 Constitution which he left behind was drafted by a team he conscripted for the assignment and he simply decreed it into existence.

Current dispensation

The current political dispensation of 18 years of unbroken civilian rule is the longest season of democratic governance Nigeria has ever experienced since attaining independence 57 years ago.

The country has travelled through a bumpy road. The journey has been very turbulent and both the drivers and passengers on board this vehicle have had been on the edge of their seats for nearly the whole journey.

There have been several alterations on the structure of the country but unfortunately it appeared that each attempt to restructure only worsened the situation.

Today, there are fresh agitations for restructuring of the polity but the opinions are as diverse as the population. It is a pity that fifty seven years after independence, Nigerians are still undecided how to live together peacefully and running a political system that works for all.

