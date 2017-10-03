57th Independence: Nigeria did well, but failed in sports policy –Adamu

Dapo Sotuminu

The former Executive Committee Member of the Confederation of African Football, and the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, Dr. Amos Adamu, has given Nigerian sports a pass mark in 57 years of the country’s independence.

He told our reporter in Lagos that, the country had not done badly over the years in major international competitions as the African Games, African Nations Cup, U-17 World Cup and Continental Club Championships, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games.

He said: “When compared with other African countries, Nigeria has achieved greater results in sports and this is commendable.

“In the last 57 years, Nigeria has produced world class athletes who have over the years proved their mettle in international competitions. In the years under review, the country has won two gold medals in the Olympic Games, quite some more in the Commonwealth Games and also recorded an overall victory in the African Games. We have also been playing in the FIFA World Cup at the senior level, while our U-17 soccer team has won the FIFA World Cup five times 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

“The country in 57 years was able to produce world class athletes in various sports and these athletes proudly put the name of the country on the world map of sports in boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, athletics, scrabble, Chess, swimming, cycling, handball and several others in both the individual and team events. A number of world class coaches and administrators were also produced in the year under review.

“As a country, we hosted more FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cup championships than any other African country in the history of the championships. In athletics, Nigeria was at a time a world leader and still remains a force to reckon with in modern times.

“For me, these were no mean achievements, but where the country got it wrong was in the area of inconsistent sports policy and indiscriminate appointments of top sports administrators.

“The government consistently appointed top sports administrators without recourse to professionalism. The various governments that ruled in the country did not believe that, those who run sports must be strictly professionally trained to administer sports at all levels. Sports Ministers since the country’s independence were appointed without consultation with sports experts in the country, and when such ministers get into power, they put aside the country’s existing sports policy and do things their own crude ways far away from what it’s acceptable in sports. These ministers blatantly circumvent the sports policy and run sports without direction. This situation destroyed Nigerian sports regardless of the few successes recorded in 57 years after Independence”

Like this: Like Loading...