600,000 students live with disabilities in Lagos …as state trains teachers on inclusive education

Out of about 3 million Lagosians living with significant disabilities, about 600,000 are school-aged children and students scattered across the state, the state government has revealed. This disclosure was made recently by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, who noted that the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is committed to combat the challenge and make education appealing to this category of students.

Represented by the Director, AdministrationandHumanResources, Mrs. Folashade Lediju, the Permanent Secretary during a training exercise conducted for the special education teachers in the state.

The training he noted was aimed at refreshing the teachers’ memory on how to handle the special children in practical teaching and how the classrooms should be organised to be more friendly and conducive, saying the state is committed to practising an inclusive school for the special children and regular ones towards enhancing their performance.

He reiterated that teachers’ needs continuous training and retraining on how to care for the wellbeing of the physically challenged students which includes the inclusive schools and to also update their knowledge and develop the language of the environment.

He said; “To prove the state’s commitment to the care of these children, the Ministry of Education runs five special schools, 31 inclusive education units at the primary education level and 11 inclusive secondary schools to provide education and vocational skills for pupils who are physically challenged.”

He urged special education teachers to be committed, innovative, confident and proactive to contribute their quota to national development. The Director, Child Guidance, Counselling and Special education. Mrs. Ketimu Musa in her welcome address reiterated that special education teachers need to be taken through the current strategies/ methodologies for the development to enhance the academic performance of special children.

She added that the state takes the lead in making life more meaningful for people with special needs in the areas of freedom of expression, universal access to information and knowledge through the use of ICT in the inclusive and special schools to help them achieve sustainable goals and special education teachers need to effectively explore this avenue.

Like this: Like Loading...