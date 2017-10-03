Buhari’s Independence Day speech, empty – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the October 1, independence day speech of President Muhammadu Buhari is empty and an attempt to hoodwink Nigerians.

The party in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said the speech was tailored towards deceiving the populace who are already in the worst form of livelihood, “brought upon them by the ruderless government of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

‎”We feel ashamed on behalf of the APC government which promised much, but almost three years into its tenure, has no meaningful development to show to the people, but mere continuous deceit, blame game and display of lack of vision in actualization of its bogus campaign promises for good governance.”

PDP expressed surprise that after two and half years of presiding over the affairs of the country, President Buhari still maintained the old story of meeting an empty treasury.

According to the party, it is still all motion without movement since APC took over power, noting that while terrorism was contained under PDP‎ leading to the conduct of 2015 general elections, the situation has worsened in the last two years.

‎”As far as we are concerned, the only achievement of the APC government as far as the issue of the Boko Haram insurgents is concerned is the inability of government to protect Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are being bombed at will by insurgents.

“Given the comments of President Buhari, we believe that he is either unaware or just playing the ostrich with the daily bombings and ambushing of men of the Nigeria military formations by the terrorists’ group,” the statement added.

The party noted that insecurity has risen under the APC administration, as more cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, agitation for secession and general insecurity in the country have escalated.

“We also wish to let the president know that Nigerians are still waiting to see how his so called anti-corruption war will consume, through proper prosecution, his beloved suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal..

“Months after, the panel report is yet to be opened or treated, but the president had the temerity to tell Nigerians that he’s fighting corruption,” PDP stated.

It said the nation’s economy has dwindled due to the government’s cluelessness, ineptitude and insensitivity in policy articulation and management of the economy.

“Nigerians will recall that the PDP handed over the largest growing economy in Africa to the APC in 2015 but in less than one year, the visionless party, mismanaged the economy and the result we are witnessing today is starvation, poverty, untimely deaths, unemployment and loss of jobs in millions,” the party said.