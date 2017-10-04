US equities fluctuated near records, while the dollar’s rally stalled near a two-month high as investors assessed the prospects for tax reform after a Republican senator raised concern it could inflate the deficit.

The S&P 500 Index traded in a tight range close to all-time highs along with other US gauges. The dollar retreated after touching the highest level since July and 10-year Treasury yields fell toward 2.32 per cent. Stocks in Europe edged higher, following rallies in Asia where Japanese shares closed at their highest in more than two years and developing nation equities jumped. Oil held above $50 a barrel.

According to Bloomberg News, traders in the US appear to be taking stock after the themes of tax reform, a potentially more hawkish Federal Reserve chief and strong PMI data helped to drive recent gains for both the greenback and equities.

“There weren’t too many economic numbers on tap today, but some stories are starting to focus on the upcoming payroll numbers on Friday,” Peter Jankovskis, who helps oversee $1.6 billion as co-chief investment officer of Lisle, Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments, said by phone.“People are really focused on looking ahead to that employment number.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts see the greenback as having room to run, thanks to solid growth prospects and the chance that Fed interest-rate hikes will prove more aggressive than market players currently anticipate. The firm sees the dollar rising against the euro, which could be hurt by political concerns amid the Spanish woes over Catalonia and by elections in Austria and Italy in coming months.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 per cent to 2,531.42 in New York time. Carmakers in the S&P jumped 1.7 per cent after data indicated the US auto market probably expanded for the first time this year.

The Russel 2000 Index fell 0.3 per cent after seven straight days of gains. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 1.2 per cent, the most since July.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1 per cent after touching the highest in almost 11 weeks. The euro increased 0.2 per cent to $1.1758. The British pound decreased 0.2 per cent to $1.3245, the weakest in almost three weeks.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.33 per cent. A JPMorgan Chase & Co. survey found clients are the most short the world’s largest bond market in more than a decade. Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.46 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 1.353 per cent.

Gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,274.31 an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.4 per cent to $50.36 a barrel, the lowest in two weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...