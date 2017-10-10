A mixed bag for mandate secretaries

Barely two years into the present administration, the reign of acting directors at the Federal Capital Territory recently came to an end and new hands were brought on board as replacements. CALEB ONWE reports

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello appears to have a phobia for maintaining a large retinue of aides and political appointees. Perhaps, he is dancing to the tune of present day economic realities and the need to operate on a lean budget. However, he succumbed to the will of the people recently when he injected some new blood into the administration.

Although some FCTA workers said it was a triumph of the rule of law, some residents who have been keen observers of political developments in the territory believed it was a triumph of the wish of the electorate.

Those who believed it was a triumph of the rule of law, premised their opinion on the perspective, that the administration has been empowered by an extant Executive Order to have the office of the Chief of Staff, instead of a Permanent Secretary.

The Executive Order, referred to as the ” the Federal Capital Territory (Establishment of Functionaries and Departments) and Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (Dissolution) Order No. 1 of 2004 as modified” said to have been signed by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, purportedly abolished the office of a Permanent Secretary, and established that of a Chief of Staff.

This Order 1, notwithstanding, a Permanent Secretary has continued to oversee the bureaucratic structure of the FCTA. The renewed agitation for a Chief of Staff, became more pronounced after the former Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye, retired, creating a vacuum.

Despite the opposition mounted by some FCTA Union Labours, and the underground murmuring by some long serving Senior Directors of FCTA, who were not comfortable with the idea of bringing an external officer to direct them; the Office of the Head of Service still posted a new Permanent Secretary to fill the vacuum created by the exit of the retired Permanent Secretary.

With the appointment of a Chief of Staff, the workers, though, didn’t get absolutely their aspiration of having the office of Permanent Secretary abolished, but said that there agitation were never in vain.

Some of the residents, however, were of the view that the recent appointment by the FCT Minister was a triumph of the wish of party supporters, who squared up for a political fight with the Minister for lack of compromise in compensating some party faithful with political posts.

Inside Abuja‘s investigation revealed that the Minister went out of his way to make the appointment, just to please party supporters and prevent unnecessary onslaught capable of derailing the focus of the administration.

It was also gathered that that the Minister’s frugality played a major role in the political limbo experienced by the ruling party supporters within the territory.

A reliable source in the administration told Inside Abuja that the Minister was virtually “coerced” into making the appointment. This, the source said, was due to his belief that creating offices for political aides would translate to wastes, considering the dwindling of the country’s economic fortune.

Another dimension introduced into the narratives, was the perspective of those who believe that the political appointees, were foot soldiers recruited for grassroots mobilisation, should President Mohammadu Buhari declare his intention to re-contest in 2019.

This speculation is anchored on the body language of some of the key people in Buhari-led government, which became more apparent after one of the serving Minister’s openly declared loyalty to the former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar.

Some pundits are already postulating that some of the people, like the FCT Minister are more than ever prepared to throw their weight behind the President. It has also become evident that as 2019 is by the corner, politicians are beginning to engage in political calculations, which include rewarding those that may be used as raw materials during the electioneering campaign.

The beneficiaries

Those inaugurated include: Adamu Abubakar Bappah as Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat; Hon. Nzekwe Stanley Ifeanyichukwu, Agriculture and Rural Development; Senator Isa Maina, Education and Barrister Amanda Pam, Health and Human Services.

Other Secretaries are Barrister Muhammad B. Umar, Legal Services; Oladimeji Ali Hassan, Social Development; and Kayode Opeifa, Transportation Secretariat.

Similarly, Umar Shuaibu, was given the portfolio as, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC); Isiyaku Tanko Yamawo, Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department (STDD); Ibrahim Damisa, Managing Director, Abuja Broadcasting Services.

While Mohammad Bashir Mai-Bornu was inaugurated as Chief of Staff to the Minister; Dr. Bala Mohammed Liman, Senior Special Assistant on Finance and Economic Matters; Olafusi Emmanuel Tosin Esq., Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Multi-lateral Cooperation; and Abubakar Muhammed Abdullahi, Senior Special Assistant, Information Communication Technology.

In the same vein, Isa Dara Bwari, Chika Alexander Nwatu and Abu Zarr Sulaiman Ribadu were appointed Advisers on Community Relations.

The minister’s charge

Bello charged them to uphold the change mantra of President Buhari’s government and ensure that service delivery was not compromised. He also tasked them on the need to ensure zero-tolerance to corruption and any other vices that could destroy the integrity of the administration.

“As you take over the reins of office, you must keep in mind the commitment of this administration to deliver a secure environment and observe zero-tolerance to corruption. This also involves the overriding need for security of lives and property as well as ensuring that government is alive to its responsibilities.

“The next two years will witness massive infrastructure in the Satellite Towns and rural areas of the FCT. Other areas of priority in this phase of our development initiative include education, health and ICT, among others. Similarly, we are committed to making Abuja a Smart City”, he said.

He also added that, “our key areas of focus also include to strengthen the institutional framework for the delivery of services and embarking on a wide range of reforms. The principal objectives of some of the reforms are plugging leakages and sanitizing the system.”

Bello announced that by these accomplishments, the administration was already harvesting fruits of the change agenda. He disclosed that he has made substantial payments to both local and foreign contractors, enabling them to remobilize to sites. The major benefits he declared are that dead sites have come alive again, thousands of jobs have been saved, while the economy of the capital is flourishing again.

Stakeholders reactions

Inside Abuja gathered from some of the stakeholders, who were present at the inauguration ceremony, what their impressions were on the long awaited appointment.

The first respondent was the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, who lauded the Minister for the “very wise appointments”, adding that the appointees would “no doubt bring back the lost glory of the FCT”.

Melaye pledged the support of the National Assembly to the new appointees as they assist the Minister to continue with the good work of ensuring that the Abuja Master plan was maintained.

“We want to see the impact of your appointment immediately. We want to see a clean FCT because we have no other FCT to call our own”, he noted Deputy Chairman House Committee on FCT, Hon. Ogun Sergius and Chairman, House Committee on FCT Area Councils, Zephaniah Jisalo, also applauded the appointments, saying the face of service delivery in FCT administration will definitely change, if the appointees bring their expertise to bear in the responsibilities given to them.

Inside Abuja also reliably gathered that the newly posted Permanent Secretary to FCTA, Mr. Christian Ohaa, was not perturbed by the earlier opposition mounted against his posting. This was evident in the way he has started interfacing with all the stakeholders in the territory

. The Permanent Secretary, who was present at the inauguration of the appointees, noted that the event was a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the FCT Minister to reposition and reinvigorate the administrative machinery of the FCT.

He welcomed the new appointees to the saddle and reiterated the need for team work and synergy in the effort to drive the agenda of the present administration. Chief of Staff to the Minister, Alhaji Mohammad Mai-Bornu, who spoke on behalf of other appointees, applauded the implicit trust reposed on them and pledged their commitment to partnering with all stakeholders to deliver on the mandates of the administration.

