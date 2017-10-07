7 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other commodities

No fewer than seven ships laden with various commodities, including petrol have arrived the Lagos Ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

The NPA made this disclosure in its daily “Shipping Position’’ made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, stressing that five of the vessels were to berth with petrol.

It said that two other ships would berth with bulk fertiliser and containers.

The NPA added that 25 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between Oct. 5 and Oct. 21.

“The expected ships are carrying buckwheat, containers, general cargoes, base oil, containers, bulk gypsum, kerosene, diesel and petrol,’’ it said.

It also said that 21 other ships were at the ports discharging general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, empty containers, frozen fish, buckwheat, petrol and containers. (NAN)