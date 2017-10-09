9ice, Olamide thrill fans in Abeokuta

It was a rich potpourri of creativity and performances last week in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital as singer, songwriter and rapper, Olamide Adedeji (aka Badoo) and his hip-hop counterpart and ‘Gongo Aso’ exponent, Alexander Ajifolajifaola, popularly known as 9ice, thrilled guests and their teeming fans to what has been dubbed exciting show. The event was the g r a n d opening of Providence Centre, Abeokuta.

It attracted scores of music enthusiasts and fans of the artistes who thronged the place to be part of the show. The list of artistes that performed at the event which has Dr. Smile and Bash as host, include one of the pioneering hiphop DJs in Nigeria, Oluwaforijimi “Jimmy” Adewale Amu, popularly known by his stage name DJ Jimmy Jatt, as well as comedians.

As 9ice who opened the series of performances mounted the stage the audience resonated with ovation and cheers. So inspiring and exciting was his performance that scores of people in the hall joined in singing as well as dancing, as he performed some of his popular tracks such Gongo Aso, among others.

Highlights of the show also include performance by Olamide who got the auditorium resonating with excitement as he mounted the stage. Indeed, for about one hour, 9ice and Olamide, in their respec- tive performances held the audience spellbound with excitement.

A host of other dignitaries, including Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, traditional rulers, Senators, members of House of Representatives, members of the Ogun State Executive Council, where in attendance.

Providence Centre, owned by Providence Nominees and Real Estates Limited, is a beautiful, serene ultramodern shopping mall and office development situat in a large tranquil environment in Abeokuta.

It is complemented by a boutique hotel appropriately located to boost the hospitality and tourism activities within the city.

Located along the lively MKO Abiola Way, by NNPC Mega Station, Abeokuta, this landmark development built ove r 1 0 years p r o – vides both functional shopping malls/office spaces and world class facility, designed for professional offices and retail businesses with a desire for a contemporary work environment within the business district of Abeokuta.

Like this: Like Loading...