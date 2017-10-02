AAUA VC lauds FG on post-UTME

Vice Chancellor of the Ondo State owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, has lauded the re- introduction of Post – UTME by the Federal Government.

Ajibefun who disclosed this at the weekend while fielding questions at the end of his inspection of the conduct of the Post UTME, held at the university’s elearning Centre restated the university’s commitment to merit driven admission policy. He disclosed that no fewer than 18, 370 candidates are took part in the test.

His said: “The restoration of the Post -UTME is a very good development. I had said it in the past that the cancellation of the screening test would negatively affect the admission process as well as reduce the integrity and quality of entrants into Nigerian universities.”

Ajibefun, who noted that the conduct of this year’s screening exercise in AAUA was a great improvement upon previous years, stressed the continued commitment of the university to merit-driven admission policy. Ajibefun said “This year’s screening exercise is a great improvement upon the previous years. I’m highly impressed with the way it is organised this year.

We have over 18,000 candidates taking the test here, and we take them 500 at a time. But the entire exercise is so smooth that you won’t even notice rowdiness as things are so well arranged that the place is not rowdy at all.

“The students are taking the test in a very good environment that is very conducive. And the results are always released by the evening of each day, and this does not give room for any manipulation at all.”

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Olugbenga Ige, who is also the Chairman of the Committee on Post-UTME, said the university places high premium on excellence, noting that the process of achieving academic excellence begins with the value a university places on her admission process.

