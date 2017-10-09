Abia APC to Wike: Blame PDP for South-East’s deplorable roads

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike to always blame his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the woes bedeviling roads in South-East and South-South geo political zones of the country.

Wike had said in Abia State at the weekend that he flew into the state in a chartered helicopter owing to the poor condition of federal roads in the area particularly the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway and blamed the APC government for the anomaly. But, in a swift reaction, the Abia APC Publicity Secretary, Benedict Godson, said it was surprising that such allegation would be coming from Wike, who, according to him was part of the beginning and the ending of PDP in its 16 years of misrule of the country.

He said: “We are surprised that this allegation is coming from Gov Wike of Rivers State because he was part of the beginning and the end of the PDP 16 years of misrule of the country. He started as a council chairman in Obio/ Akpor Local Government in 1999.

From there he became the Chief of State to the then Gov Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and then Minister of the Federal Republic and finally, Governor of Rivers State. “He has been around the system, we least expected that from him because if the PDP for which he was an integral part could not fix the roads in the South- East, South-South and other parts of the country for 16 years it was in power, not even when his own brother, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was president for six years, it was shameful that Wike should start blaming APC that is in power for only two years.”

Meanwhile, the party had said it was determined to take over the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2019, saying there was no going back on its resolve. However, the party’s chairman in the state, Chief Donatus Nwankpa has inaugurated a special committee for the party’s first mega rally in the state capital which would have President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the party’s national chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun in attendance.

Like this: Like Loading...