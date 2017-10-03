Abia IPAC in leadership crisis

IGBEAKU ORJI

Umuahia

Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abia State is at the verge of being torn apart by crisis of leadership which hit it after its recent election of leaders.

Already IPAC aggrieved members have distanced themselves from an election of its state executive officers in Imo and Abia states, describing the elections conducted on the premises of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Umuahia as “illegal, null and void and a total disregard for the code of conduct that guides IPAC.”

Leader of the faction, Mr Menelik Ukpai who, vied for the post of the state chairman of IPAC, while addressing journalists in Umuahia yesterday, said the three Man committee led by Professor Bartholomew Nnaji “badly flawed accreditation process, began disqualifying political party chairmen and representatives who had presented their letter of identification or were identified and authenticated by their national chairman or national secretary by insisting that only those who participated in the Abia IPAC election of 2016 as indicated by Abia state INEC records of that election are eligible to participate in the 2017 Abia state IPAC elections.”

Ukpai said: “The election was marred by a flagrant disregard of the IPAC code of conduct by the election committee chairman, Prof. Nnaji of Better Nigeria Peoples Party (BNPP).

“In the forward to the IPAC code of conduct 2013 it states that the political parties code of conduct 2013 reflects the determination of political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as major stakeholders for sustained and constructive political engagement, first within and between political parties and then between political parties and the commission, that could lead to a more stable and credible electoral culture in the country.”

