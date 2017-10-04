Abia pensioners tackle Ikpeazu over non-implementation of FG’s directive

Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Abia State chapter of the Nigerian Union of pensioners has tackled Governor Okezie Ikpeazu over non-implementation of pension increment of six, fifteen and thirtythree per cent awarded to pensioners across the nation by the federal government. State Chairman of NUP, Comrade Chukwuma Udensi made the disclosure at the Michael Okpara auditorium Umuahia, during the union’s maiden meeting with the governor. He said that Abia State pensioners were still being paid as low as N500 monthly.

Udensi said the Federal Government had already implemented the increment as federal pensioners together with State pensioners with federal share had long been enjoying the implementation, describing Ikpeazu’s treatment of pensioners as grossly unfair.

Udensi said: “After sometime, the government reconsidered its stand and recalled the workers who were affected, retirees in this category were left out Nnaji, represented by Director, Child Development, Mr. Romanus Eze n the ministry, during the meeting organized by LYNX Nigeria, a non-governmental organization, noted that efforts were on top gear to make the Act a household name.

She said: “The fact that it has been passed is no longer news, what we are pushing for now is for full implementation.

We are working at the moment to get the act published so that everybody in the state will become aware of it.

“Arrangements are also in top gear to establish family courts because if we don’t have it in place, it will jeopardize the full implementation of the law.

The court will handle offenders easily and other people who abuse the right of children will sit up.” Earlier, the national programme officer of LYNX Nigeria, Mr. Ganiyu Ibukunle commended the Enugu State government for demonstrating leadership in the area of Child Rights Act.

Like this: Like Loading...