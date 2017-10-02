Aborisade: There’s nothing to celebrate at 57

Human rights activist and lawyer, Comrade Femi Aborisade, is the founding National Secretary of National Conscience Party (NCP). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he says Nigeria as a country should be a country founded and governed only on the principle of the rule of law

Considering the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers and the state of things in the country today, do you think we deserve to roll out the drums in celebration of Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary?

I am not in a position to assess Nigeria in 1960 as I was only about three years old then. What is clear, however, is that it remains incontrovertible that quality of life was much better in Nigeria as far as I can recall from the period I gained consciousness of my environment.

There was a general sense of security then unlike the current pervasive fear which has gripped Nigeria. Social goods such as health care and education were prioritized. It would appear that quality of life in Nigeria falls from year to year and painfully, Nigeria is passing through an unprecedented low level in virtually all aspects of life. The agony in the land today is harrowing.

There is nothing for Nigeria to celebrate at 57. Only those who have succeeded in milking and raping Nigeria for their selfish ends have cause to celebrate. The majority who have been dispossessed and are poor have no cause to celebrate.

Do you think there is much difference in the country’s leadership today with what we had at independence?

In order to justify the struggles for political independence from British colonialism, the immediate post-colonial era, up till the 1970s was generally but relatively predicated on the philosophy of governance being pro-people in terms of prioritising issues of welfare of the people.

In that relative context, the public sector or the State (meaning roughly government) was perceived as the engine of economic growth. Economic development was measured in terms of the proportion of ordinary people that could access public goods such as public housing, water, education and public health care system. In that context, it was generally accepted that government had a role in establishing economic enterprises to generate resources to meet execution of public projects.

However, today, particularly since 1986, the philosophy of governance has been altered in favour of the private sector being the engine of economic growth. The traditional responsibilities of the public sector and government have been ceded to the private sector. In the context of today’s philosophy of governance, if ordinary people cannot compete and survive they may as well die.

From this point of view, there is a marked difference in the quality of the nation’s past political leadership (on a general note) and what we have today wherein the political leadership, regardless of party affiliation, is committed to a program of sale of public assets rather than adding to public assets.

Despite being 57, Nigeria is still a baby in terms of security, power supply, infrastructure and others. Where did the nation got it wrong?

Governance has been a conspiracy of the wealthy class against the poor classes. Unfortunately, the poor strata have continued to look up to members of the ruling class for solution to the problem. Things will begin to change only when ordinary people begin to see the average politician as the problem or the enemy of socio-economic development that must be fought and defeated. This requires ordinary people having confidence in their capacity to organise politically, develop a manifesto based on advancing their own welfare and mobilising to seize political power.

Looking at the federal structure in the country, would you say there is the need for change to be effected in the system?

Nobody can be opposed to structural changes or improvement in principle. Based on experiences, structural changes should be effected from time to time to the federal structure of government.

However, I think the kind of structure that would serve the interests of the masses is economic restructuring as well as restructuring distribution patterns of income to ensure that resources are taken from the corrupt wealthy class and put in the hands of ordinary people. In other words, there is a need to reverse all the past privatizations through which the common patrimony has been sold and/or given to members of the ruling class who are wealthy without being able to point to the businesses or factories they own as the sources of their wealth.

Similarly, there should be income redistribution such that the highest political office holder earns the average salary of public sector workers or not more than 10 times the National Minimum Wage.

With the agitations from different parts of the country for restructuring of the country, do you support the clamour for Nigeria to return to regional government?

I am neither a protagonist nor an antagonist of restructuring because I know it would solve no problem as long as the existing capitalist economic and political power relations remain intact.

Whilst I am neither a protagonist nor an antagonist of restructuring, I think it is poverty of ideas and incapacity to think and reflect critically that it is responsible for those simplistically calling for the structure based on the 1960 Constitution. The 1960 Constitution was based on a colonial arrangement in which the Queen of England was the Head of State in Nigeria.

Indeed, it is often forgotten that the regionalism and the British parliamentary system of the 1960 Constitution operated within only about five years and landed us in a civil war.

Whilst not being opposed to restructuring in principle, I suggest we should think, reflect and engender a system that would ensure the wellbeing of the vast majority.

The British Parliamentary and the American Presidential models are not the only models in the world or in history. It is poverty of ideas that would Pigeonhole alternative systems of governance within either of the two. Indeed, we should be more concerned to question the tendency today to break up the country as opposed to the tendency and striving in the past to build a United Nigeria on the principles of equity and Justice where no person is oppressed.

What is your advice to the government and Nigerians as we celebrate the 57 Independence anniversary?

Whatever the challenges, we must insist that Nigeria as a country should be a country founded and governed only on the principle of the rule of law as opposed to the tendency to be subjected to all sorts of frightening military operations all over the country under which fundamental freedoms are being threatened. No party should be allowed to take away basic fundamental rights. The tendency for military involvement in civil rule should be protested as an unacceptable retrogression.

