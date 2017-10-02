ACP, family members freed from abductors

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr. Emmanuel Agene, attached to Zamfara State Police Command, has been rescued from his abductors. Agene was abducted on Wednesday along with his family members and driver.

The abductees were released on Saturday evening. According to police sources, the ACP and his family members were released unhurt on Saturday and presently being debriefed by the Kaduna State Command.

A source said: “Immediately we received a distress call about the abduction of the ACP and his family members, we immediately swung into action. The investigation took us to the Birnin- Gwari-Funtua Road, which was where he was abducted. We were able to track down the location where the ACP and his family members were held. The kidnappers scampered when they sighted us.”

It was learnt that the location of the kidnappers were traced through an aerial survey of the area. The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mukhtar Hussain Aliyu, who confirmed the release, said the ACP and his family members were actually rescued by the crack team of the police on Anti-Kidnapping and the Special Inspector- General of Police Team on duty in the state.

He said: “The operation included mounting an aerial survey of the area which combed the entire bushes, and we were unrelenting until we were able to rescue the ACP and his family members.”

Aliyu said no arrest had been made so far but confirmed that the ACP and his family members were unhurt. He also disclosed that from what transpired during the search for the ACP and his family members and the rescue that the police could confirm that it was a case of kidnapping. Less than 24 hours after Agene’s abduction, the command had vowed to ensure his freedom.

Aliyu said that on Friday, immediately the incident was reported, a crack team of Anti- Kidnapping Squad and patrol vehicles were deployed in the area. Before Agene’s release, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N30 million. Agene and family members were travelling in his Toyota Hilux vehicle when the gunmen flagged them down.

The gang reportedly dragged him from the vehicle and whisked him away in another vehicle. On Thursday, the kidnappers communicated with ACP’s relatives, demanding N30 million ransom.

Agene is the Officerin- Charge of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Zamfara State Police Command who was travelling to Niger State on an assignment.

The Kaduna State prolice Commissioner, Mr. Agyole Abeh, confirmed Agene’s freedom while addressing journalists in his office yesterday. He said: “Immediately we received the news of the kidnap of the ACP and his family members, the manhunt on the kidnappers was immediately activated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Team and the Anti-Kidnappers Squad of Kaduna Command.

“I am happy to inform you that the police officer and others have been rescued and the officer and his family are in a stable condition at a police facility undergoing medical check-up.”

On how they were rescued, Abeh said the kidnappers gave the officer an opportunity to speak with them perhaps not knowing who he was, and being a senior police officer he used a coded language that aided his rescue He added: “Immediately we got the code, we mounted steady air surveillance at a low level following the coded information he gave as to the location, and we successfully secured their release.”

The commissioner, however, said none of the kidnappers had been arrested as at the time of the briefing, but promised that the police would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the apprehension of the abductors.

He added that concerted effort was in place to track the telephone of the officer which was still active and in possession of the kidnappers. Agene and three members of his family were travelling in a Hilux van when they ran into the bandits who forced their vehicle to stop and whisked them away in another vehicle.

