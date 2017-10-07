Add glamour to your style with braided belt

Holding up trousers? Sure. But there’s more to belt than that. They can be used to make a style statement, add a personal touch to formal wear, create a clear distinction between your top and bottom half, tie an outfit together, and much more.

If you want to add a hint of sophistication to your look while still maintaining a carefree vibe, the braided belt is the perfect accessory for you. In order to make the most out of this classic accessory, your choices should be informed, reflect your personality and in the end, improve whatever you’re wearing. When going for your next shopping, don’t underestimate the braided belt.

Though traditionally favoured by preppy types, it’s one of the most versatile accessories men can wear and it never goes out of style. Braided belts don’t change much from season to season, so invest in one or two and call it a day.

They are available in larger shiny buckles, colourful leathers, and extra-long belt ropes that hang low or tuck in to choose from. Braided belts are in year after year because they are ageless and easy to dress up or down.

Bolder dressers can match a brighter, coloured braid belt to their socks for a hint of style and sophistication or wear a light rope-style belt for a nautical look. You don’t need to match it with anything as the belt is a statement on its own.

