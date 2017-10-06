Adebanjo, Clark, others charge Buhari to initiate process of restructuring

Elder statesmen from the Southern and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria yesterday, asked President President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently initiate processes for the restructuring of Nigeria through legal instruments of the National Assembly.

The senior citizens, who met in Abuja to deliberate on the state of the nation, accused Buhari of ignoring the genuine agitations for restructuring and other political reforms and resorting to intimidating Nigerians by launching military expeditions in some parts of the nation to intimidate the people.

The consultative meeting had in attendance, eminent personalities such as Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Prof Gerry Gana, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Chief Olu Falae, Dan Suleiman, Mrs Stella Omu, Idris Wada, Brig. Gen. Tunde Ogbeha (rtd), Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike, Ferdinand Agu and Chief Chigozie Ogbu, among others. The forum condemned the Operation Python Dance 2 launched in the South East geo-political zone as well as the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation.

They argued that under a federal system, the government at the centre does not deploy troops to the federating units without the invitation or consent of the affected local authorities. The group also accused the Federal Government of resorting to force when it could have also employed dialogue in resolving issues.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the group appealed to the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency revisit its decisions on power devolution and evolve a new system that could take Nigeria away from the current unitary system and over dependence on oil and gas revenue.

The communiqué, which was read by Dr John Dara, states thus: “In furtherance of the successful meeting of the leaders from the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria held on July 15, 2017 to lay out an orderly process of finding viable solutions to the rising agitations for a fair, just, equitable and balanced restructuring of our federal system, a follow up meeting was successfully held October 5, 2017, with delegates from the South West, South East, South South and from the Middle Belt states comprising, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Taraba, Adamawa, Southern Kebbi, Southern Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Southern Borno and FCT.

“After an extensive consultative session, delegates resolved to issue the following communiqué. We remain convinced that as a multi-ethnic country, Nigeria can only enjoy lasting peace, development progress and happiness under a federal system which allows all the Federating Units to develop at their own pace under full cultural expression. We therefore restate our commitment to the Federal Republic of Nigeria as one entity under God. “However, we firmly believe that Nigeria as is, is not a proper federation, as the structure is over-centralized, unjust and antidevelopment and therefore unacceptable.

There is no gainsaying the fact that this is at the core of the many agitations across the country with some delving into separatist feelings. “Nigeria must therefore be grateful to those of us speaking in demand of restructuring of the federation for the restoration of the Federal principles enshrined in the 1960 and 1963 constitutions as a middle course between those who want to sustain the present unjust structure that is driving Nigeria into the edge and consequently attracting agitations for break-up and those who are calling for break-up of Nigeria.

