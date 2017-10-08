Afang soup and pounded yam

Nigeria is 5 7! It is a reason to celebrate, and what better way to do so than with one of Nigeria’s most popular delicacies, afang soup.

With origins from the Efiks in Calabar, Cross River State. I encourage you to choose afang as the celebratory meal on Independence Day and when you eat it with family and friends, relish those mouthfuls and think of how it must have been at Lord Luggard’s table when he ate it too 57 years ago!

I ngredients

• 4 cups Afang (ground/pounded)

• 600g Waterleaf

• Goatmeat

• Stockfish • Dried Fish

• 200g Kpomo

• 2 cups shrimps

• 4 cups Periwinkle

• 10 Chilli Pepper

• 1 cup Crayfish (ground)

• 3 Stock cubes to taste

• 1 cup Palm Oil

• 1 Onion bulb

Preparation

Cook meat, stock fish and kpomo till tender with about half cup of stock is left.

Add water leaf, onions, pepper, palm oil, crayfish, shrimps and stock cubes, salt, and cook for about 7mins.

Stir and add afang leaves.

Leave to simmer for about 2 minutes and it is ready.

Serve with pounded yam and fresh frothy palm wine.

Nutritional value of Palm wine: Palm wine is a sweet syrupy drink with a high level of alcohol especially when left to ferment.

It also contains natural yeast and vitamin A which is very good for the eyes and for nursing mothers (believed to help with breast milk production).

