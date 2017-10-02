AfDB approves $200m for projects in Africa

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a private sector multi-currency line of credit of $ 100 million and 1.3 billion South African Rands to Industrial Development Corporation Plc (IDC) of South Africa.

In a statement, the lender said the operation will support industrialization projects in both South Africa and other Regional Member Countries (RMCs).

IDC is South Africa’s pre-eminent development finance institution (DFI), owned by the South African government. Its mandate is to promote industrialization in Africa by investing in, and developing the industrial base of South Africa and other RMS, thereby helping to scale-up the AfDB’ s High 5 agenda, particularly “Industrialize Africa”.

IDC is managed as an independent DFI, operating in a sustainable and self-financing manner with a strong governance structure. The Bank has a good and long-standing relationship with IDC. The current operation is the 3rd non-sovereign guaranteed Line of Credit from the Bank. The recently concluded extended supervision of the previous facility (US$ 200 million) indicated that the Bank’s support resulted in creation and retention of over 15,000 jobs by supporting agro-industries, logistics, transport and other industry infrastructure in Senegal, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Swaziland.

Like this: Like Loading...