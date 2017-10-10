Agbakoba sues FG over S’East exclusion in NNPC appointments

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), yesterday filed a suit at a Federal High Court, Abuja to challenge an alleged non-inclusion of the South-East Zone of Nigeria in appointments on the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement issued by his legal office, Agbakoba alleged that the appointment made by the Federal Government had contravened provisions of Section 14 of the Constitution and the Federal Character Commission Act.

The Senior Advocate also said the appointments contravene the provisions of Sections 42 of the Constitution which prohibited discrimination of any of Nigeria’s ethnic groups such as in this case, the South East. In the suit, Agbakoba is asking the court to declare the lopsided appointments of Board members of the South- East zone, unconstitutional, null and void. No date has been fixed for hearing.

