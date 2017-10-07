Agitation: Listen to IPOB’s cry, Ooni tells govt

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed support for the call for restructuring of Nigeria to ensure equity, justice and fairness in running the country. The Ooni made his stand known yesterday when he visited Abia state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, at the Government House, Umuahia saying the agitation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for justice was justified and disapproved the proscription and tagging of the group as terrorist.

He advised that the youths that constitute the membership of the groups should not be discarded. Ogunwusi said he was in the state in solidarity with the people of Abia and the entire people of Southeast zone following the recent security crisis. He was in the state also, “to continue the oneness we preach concerning the unity of this country and to continue to build bridges across the entire country”.

The traditional ruler decried the manner youths were being discarded and branded terrorists for crying out against injustice in the land. He said IPOB should not be banned but renamed as the Indigenous People of Brighter Nigeria (IPOBN).

“There is something that is bordering them that is making them to cry. “We should not throw them away; we should draw them closer (because) the youths of this country are the future, the energy, they are the heart beat of this country,” he said. According to him, the youths have inherent energies that could be tapped and positively channelled to build a better Nigerian state insisting that instead of throwing them away they should be drawn closer and their energies channelled positively for a better Nigeria.

