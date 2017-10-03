Agitation: Osinbajo, African presidents, others for peace talk in Abuja

Given the spate of agitation in different parts of the country, the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and some African presidents would meet in Abuja to discuss the peace and unity of the country.

The convener of the discussion was the founder and leader of Living Christ Mission and Chancellor of Hezekiah University, Rev. (Prof.) Daddy Hezekiah. The occasion would also be used to celebrate the golden jubilee and thanksgiving service of Rev. Hezekiah in the service of God and mankind. According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Obiekwe Nwanolue, the Presidents of the Central African Republic and the Republic of Zambia, Prof. Faustin Archange Touadera and Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, respectively would be in attendance.

