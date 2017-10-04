Ahamba tackles FG over troops deployment

An eminent constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), has condemned the deployment of soldiers in parts of the country without National Assembly’s approval. He said that the National Assembly ought to have initiated impeachment proceedings against the President. He was, however, quick to point out that the issue of deploying troops without initial parliamentary approval, had been part and parcel of past administrations.

Ahamba, who was reacting to the deployment of troops on Python Dance 11 in the South-East, among other military operations in some parts of the country, alleged that the Army was being “misused”, in the way and manner deployment was being conducted.

According to him, Section 217 specified that a situation of total breakdown of law and order arose, the military had ought not to be involved. While citing Section 143 of the Constitution, which he said considered breach of the law as an impeachable offence, the Silk alleged that many Governors, including Owelle Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, ought to have been removed from office over perceived misconduct.

Nonetheless, he blamed institutions for failing to carry out their constitutional duties, saying the development was regrettable.

Speaking on troops’ deployment for internal security operations without the initial consent and endorsement of the parliament, Ahamba said: “Absolute breach of the constitution, but it didn’t start today.

Our people say that when you allow abomination to go beyond one year, it becomes a norm. When the Army was deployed for election in 2003 and 2007, Nigerians didn’t see as a wrong deployment. But, it was. “And, they (allegedly) shot people during the election.

And since then, there have been deploying them where they should not deploy them, and nobody said anything. Section 217 of the constitution tells you how and when the Army should be deployed.

“So, they have taken it as a system. Now that we’ve started to complain, let us complain absolutely. And, let us look at Section 217 of the Constitution, and know how and why the Army can be deployed.

“There must be a situation that is beyond the Police; total breakdown of law and order beyond the Police, then the Army can be deployed. But, Nigerians have allowed the Army to be misused so far.

“Now that this one has happened, and everybody has woken up from sleep, those who deploy Army should go and look at that law very well, and to know exactly when they can be called out or not.”

Against this backdrop, the senior lawyer wondered why lawmakers would not activate the relevant provision of the constitution, to settle the matter.

Asked to comment on the development, he said: “Ask the National Assembly. If you look at Section 143 of the constitution, breach of the constitution is impeachable. Now, things go wrong in this country because the institutions that are supposed to carry out the letters of the constitution, have refused to do their work.”

