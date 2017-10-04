Ahmed approves minor cabinet reshuffle

Biodun Oyeleye

Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, yesterday approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving four commissioners.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Sola Gold, Governor Ahmed approved the movement of Engineer Idris Garba from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Industry and Solid Mineral Resources, while Alhaja Fumilayo Isiaka Oniwa, moved from Ministry of Industry and Solid Mineral Resources to the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives.

The statement said Alhaji Ahmed Muhumamed Rifun, was posted from the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, whose erstwhile Commissioner, Hon. Muideen Olaniyi Alalade, was now in charge of the Ministry of Energy. Alhaji Gold said all the postings were with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly yesterday vowed to sanction individuals or organisations found guilty of misappropriating the state government’s assets under the state-owned Harmony Holdings Limited.

Chairman of eight-man ad-hoc committee investigating an alleged misappropriation of government assets by officials of the company, Hassan Oyeleke, gave the assurance at the maiden public sitting of the committee held at the premises of the House of Assembly in Ilorin.

