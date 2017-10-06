‘A’Ibom holds future of Nigeria’s Football’

The recent massive home victory of the Super Eagles of Nigeria over Cameroon has been described as an indication that Akwa Ibom is driving Nigeria to the World Cup. Special Adviser to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Political and Legislative Affairs Barr. Ekong Sampson,said in an interview in Uyo that Nigeria was gradually coming to terms with the reality that the future of the country’s football is in the state.

“Nigeria is showing strong passion in watching the national team play and win matches in our magnificent stadium.” He said the enormous goodwill enjoyed by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s investment in sports was translating to visible gains for the state.

“The triumph of Akwa Ibom State under Governor Udom Emmanuel has confounded a few critics who are battling to come to terms with the fact that the state is on a speed lane,” Sampson said.

Like this: Like Loading...