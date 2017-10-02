A’Ibom senatorial seat: PDP lawyer writes IGP over threat to life

A lawyer in the legal unit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ochai Jacob Otokpa, at the weekend, wrote the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over an alleged threat to his life by Senator Bassey Albert Akpan.

The alleged threat to his life, according to him was predicated on a process he filed in court to discontinue an appeal by the party against a judgement by a Federal High Court, Uyo, which sacked him from office. Akpan was, until his sack by the court, represented Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district in the Senate.

The court had at the same time ordered Bassey Etim to take his place at the senate, but Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was yet to swear him in. Otokpa, who is a legal assistant to the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, said he would not understand why a lawmaker would be so desperate to engage in such an act when he was only doing what he was authorised to do by his employer.

In a petition by Firma Nexus Chambers on his behalf dated September 25 and received at the Police Headquarters on September 28, Otokpa alleged that Akpan invaded his office with thugs, locked him up in the inner office of the National Legal Adviser of the PDP and harassed him thoroughly, snapped him with his phone and threatened to take his life should he lose his seat at the National Assembly.

The petition reads in part: “It is our client’s brief that on Tuesday, September 19, at about 4p.m., Senator Bassey Albert Akpan invaded the office of the National legal Adviser of the party (PDP) at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, with thugs numbering between four and six in apparent attempt to injure or assassinate our client.

