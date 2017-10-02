AIICO Insurance: Shrinking profit margin persists

AIICO Insurance Plc., like its peers, is grappling with low premium due to challenging operating environment. CHRIS UGWU writes

The insurance sector is critical especially to emerging and transitional economies such as Nigeria to provide a reliable cover for the risks of her citizens.

Besides, the sector is important for sustained economic growth, because it deepens and broadens the domestic financial services and generates higher savings rates and greater economic development.

However, despite the recapitalisation of insurance firms in 2007, the sector still struggles with challenges such as under capitalisation of existing industry players, dearth of appropriate human capital and professional skills, poor returns on capital, existence of too many fringe players and poor asset quality.

Other challenges include prominence of unethical practices, significant corporate governance issues, insurance premium flight, poor business infrastructural facilities, especially in the area of ICT, lack of innovation in product development, lack of awareness on the part of consumers on the uses/suitability of insurance products, low gross domestic product (GDP), per capita figures and poor corporate governance structures.

Despite that Nigeria is under daily threat from not only risks emanating from natural disasters such as floods, rainstorms but also that of man-made security risks such as threat of Boko Haram, kidnapping and other heinous crimes, which are more compelling reasons why insurance should grow, penetration still remained a huge challenge. Some of these trials have to do with the culture and the general mind-set of people to insurance.

This negative perception that trailed the sub-sector has retarded the growth of the industry, leading to the inability of majority of the companies in the industry to pay dividend to shareholders for many years.

Market watchers attributed the inability of the sub- sector to rise above the nominal level to crisis of confidence. They insist that a few of them that raised high expectation for good results ended up reporting negative financial results.

AIICO Insurance Plc is one of the companies that have got fair share from the dwindling fortunes of the sub-sector. AIICO is among the insurance firms that have risen marginally above nominal level in share price due to dwindling fortunes in financials following investors’ low sentiments.

The group, which had ended the financial year 2016 in a positive note, as the company saw a growth of 756 per cent in profit after tax, began the 2017 on the downswing, as the insurance firm witnessed considerable decline in financials during the in the two quarters of 2017.

Like most of its peers in the industry, AIICO’s share price on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has remained near stagnate to nominal value of 50 kobo. At the close of business last Friday, the share price stood at 55 kobo following negative sentiments that had enveloped the demand of most insurance stocks.

Financials

The Group delivered good underlying performance despite the severe macroeconomic headwinds it faced in 2016. Underwriting profitability increased 326 per cent, from a loss of N5.5 billion to a profit of N12.45 billion driven by slight underwriting improvements in the non-life business and release of reserves in the life business.

As a result of its underwriting performance and increased investment income, after tax profits increased 756 per cent to N10.2 billion in 2016 from N1.195 billion. Profit before tax stood at N11.835 billion from N1.799 billion the previous year, representing a growth of 558 per cent.

It’s gross premium written for the period, however, declined by 18 per cent to N27.1 billion from N32.9 billion in 2015.

The insurer began the financial year 2017 on the negative note with profit after tax of N547.142 million for the first quarter ended March 2017 as against N937.496 million posted in 2016, accounting for a drop of 41.74 per cent.

The company in a filing with the Exchange, said that its profit before tax dipped by 46.66 per cent to N673.036 million recorded in 2017 from N1.262 billion a year earlier.

Gross premium written was equally down by 13.68 per cent from N8.216 billion in 2015 to N7.092 billion posted in 2016.

The downturn in the bottom line of the company was sustained in the half year ended June 2017 as AIICO finished the second quarter with a drop of 28.95 per cent to N988.293 million during the period under review. This is against N1.392 billion reported in 2016. Profit before tax equally fell by 51.85 per cent from N2.366 billion in 2016 to N1.139 billion in 2017, while gross premium written dropped marginally by 4.89 per cent to close the second quarter at N14.825 billion in contrast to N15.588 billion in 2016.

Profit deflators

Chairman of the company Mr. Bukola Oluwadiya, at the recent annual general meeting (AGM), said high interest rates reduced the value of the company’s long term insurance contract liabilities and this was recorded as a release in its statement of profit and loss.

He said : “The movement in long-term liabilities. Reserves is mirrored by the movements in asset values backing these liabilities. This essentially means that the reduction in reserves is offset by the reduction in asset values.

“The cumulative loss on fair value assets due to increased interest rates is reflected in the available for sale reserves, causing a 11% reduction in Shareholders’ Funds. This has informed the Company’s decision to retain a significant portion of the profits and its plan to inject more capital (Ordinary Shares or Equity) into the business to fund its growth plan and also achieve a resilient Balance Sheet to withstand market risks.”

Also, speaking at the AGM, the Managing Director, Mr. Edwin Igbiti, explained that the reason for reduction in the company’s gross premium during the period (2016) was due to its strategic decision to reduce premiums written in the long-term business (retirement product) as a result of higher market risks.

According to him, book value of equity/shareholders funds as at December 31, 2016 was N8.3 billion, down by N1billion.

He attributed this to the reduction in the value of assets as interest rates increased. He said the company, also incurred some one-time expenses during the year (such as bank duty taxes) totaling almost N2 billion, adding that the cumulative effect of the reduction in asset values is found in other comprehensive income as a loss in available-for-sale assets and is reflected in a reduction in shareholder’s equity.

According to Igbiti, total assets of the company as at December 31, 2016 stood at N77.5 billion down by N2.6 billion from N80.1 billion, explaining that this was due mainly to the reduction in the value of financial assets and the one-time expenses, which decreased cash holdings and financial assets of the company.

Outlook

Speaking on the outlook of the company, Oluwadiya said economic conditions in the country are likely to remain challenging in 2017.

“Even though oil prices have risen, foreign exchange continues to be very scarce and analysts forecast GDP growth of about one per cent this year. We expect industry conditions to be quite similar but I am very optimistic about the plans the company has in place to cope with these challenges. Insurance, especially long term insurance is a long term business and we look at the business with a long term prism.

As the Chairman, my job is to provide guidance and leadership to other members of the Board in setting the tone to management and communicating shareholders’ expectations of performance,” he said.

“The management of the company has emphasized operational efficiency and improved performance management across the group in 2017 and we believe that this is appropriate given the progress made so far with our transformation plan. We are confident that the company will achieve its objectives in 2017.”

Last line

Lack of awareness on the part of people about the benefits of insurance and the inability of insurers to introduce innovative and market-driven products has remained the major impediments to the growth of insurance business in Nigeria.

