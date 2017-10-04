Air Force officers diverted N22bn to private accounts

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tosin Owobo, yesterday narrated before Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos how the sum of N22.1 billion belonging to Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was moved to private companies. He revealed this while giving evidence in the on-going trial of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Adesola Amosu (rtd.) and 10 others in an alleged N22.8 billion fraud. Amosu was on June 29, 2016, arraigned by the antigraft agency alongside Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, Air Commodore Gbadebo Olugbenga and eight companies.

The companies are Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd, Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd, Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care. The witness disclosed that investigations by his team revealed that a banker, Mrs. Funke Osisanmi, carried out every debit transaction done on the NAF’s account after receiving instructions to that effect from Air Commodore Gbadebo.

“If debit were to be made from NAF account, she receives instructions from Air Commodore Gbadebo and debit the account following which she liaised with various Bureau De Change (BDC) operators for the conversion of the money to foreign currencies,” he said. According to him, the BDC’s involved in the transactions includes Lebol Oil and Gas, Judah Oil and Gas, and Right Option Oil and Gas.

The witness said upon interrogation, Osisanmi revealed that after conversion, she usually hands over the foreign currencies to either Air Commodore Gbadebo or other officers of NAF. Giving a breakdown of the monies moved to some of the private companies from NAF account, Owobo said: “The sum of N5.9 billion was moved to Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, N6.1 billion was moved to Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd, Trapezites BDC got N3.6 billion, N800 million was moved to Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd while N700 million was moved to Timsegg Investment Ltd. In all, about N21 billion was moved from NAF account to these companies and there were no contractual agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between these companies and NAF before these funds were transferred.”

The witness added that the funds moved to these companies were eventually used to purchase property in Nigeria and abroad for the service chiefs. On efforts to recover the fund, Owobo said: “We were able to recover some of the accounts that received funds from NAF. The 1st defendant (Amosu) also raised draft and refunded over N2 billion to government coffers.

The property were traced and marked. We visited the property in Nigeria and most of them have been handed over to the Asset Management Division of EFCC after obtaining orders of interim forfeiture from court.” Owobo said: “Upon interviewing Air Vice Marshal Adigun in the course of our investigation, he admitted to have collected thousands of US Dollars from Mrs. Funke Osisanmi and subsequently given the monies to Air Marshal Amosu (rtd). “We invited Amosu, Adigun and Gbadebo to the EFCC Lagos Office and interviewed them in respect of the charge against them.

They all admitted that monies exchanged hands to the tune of several billions of Naira.

“Our investigation also revealed that the money that was moved from the NAF operational accounts was to the tune of N21 billion. The money was converted to personal use to purchase properties within and outside the country.”

Further hearing in the matter continues on Thursday. Some of the counts against the accused persons read: “That you, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (Rtd), Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga, Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd, Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd, Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care Ltd on or about the 5th day of March, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence, to wit: Conversion of the sum of N21,467,634,707.43, property of the Nigerian Air Force, which sum was derived from stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

“That you, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (Rtd), Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga, Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites Bdc, Fonds and Pricey Ltd, Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd, Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care Ltd on or about the 5th day of March, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this HonourablevCourt conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence, to wit: Concealing the proceeds of crime in the sum of N21,467,634,707, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 17(a) of the same Act.

“That you, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (Rtd), Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga, Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd and Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd between the 2nd and 4th day of September, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly converted through Rite Options Oil and Gas Ltd and Juda Oil Ltd the sum of N1 billion, property of the Nigerian Air Force, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

“That you, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (Rtd), Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga, Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd and Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd between the 16th and 17th day of September, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court indirectly converted the sum of N1 billion, property of the Nigerian Air Force which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

