Airports: Concession to the rescue

The planned concession of four major airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt as part of developmental plan for the aviation sector has evoked reactions on the propriety or otherwise of the new move.

Although the planned project has led to protests by the sector’s workers’ unions who vowed to resist the attempt to concession the aerodromes, it is on record globally that the government made mistakes in the past by dabbling into so many businesses that should ordinarily be handled by individuals. This is one area where it indulged workers, who hold the opinion that it is their right to question government’s planned advancement.

Today, it is clear what nations have achieved by allowing private investors to handle businesses as privatisation enables long-term focus to meet the demands of international competition, maintain a customer-focused plan, and also free the government from providing subsidies to an unprofitable enterprise.

Those who are for airport concession are quick to cite the Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal (MAA2) as a good example of private sector-driven development.

The terminal was built by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) under a build, operate and transfer agreement.

The terminal was opened in 2007 and today when compared to the airport terminals being managed by FAAN, MMA2 is relatively more sophisticated in terms of passenger facilitation, modern facilities and IT equipment.

From available records, Nigeria remains the only major capitalist economy perhaps in the world where the government still builds and maintain airports from its lean resources. The huge burden is one of the reasons the country’s annual budget can’t take care of infrastructure. To worsen matters, there are many loopholes created by civil servants to fleece the government and ultimately prevents the commitment of available funds into public assets.

For over two decades and a half, concessions have become the global standard of public asset management. If Nigeria had keyed into concession many years ago, the story of decrepit infrastructure would have been a thing of the past and would have helped us to address our massive infrastructure deficit while keeping existing ones.

The success story of Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), which concession was given to Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) 10 years ago, is a clear testimony of how concession or privatisation could help the aviation industry to develop its facilities.

As beautiful as the Bi-Courtney’s MMA2 project is, it has remained embroiled in controversy leading to expensive legal tussle and one that threatens future initiatives.

Besides the success story of MMA2, another sector that readily comes to mind is maritime.

The planned concession of Nigerian ports was met with heavy resistance from workers and some stakeholders in the industry, especially those who were benefiting from the loopholes and leakages. Although there appears to be series of campaigns against the activities of the concessionaires, it is, however, on record that the development in the sector has surpassed what it would have been if it had remained in the hands of government till now.

With a projected investment of N10 billion in the sector within a period of 25 years, the port sector gulped well over N250 billion within just a period of 10 years. This remains one of the beauties of privatisation as the new owners always invest the best to ensure the system runs effectively.

Nigerians, who are pushing for the airport concession, have suggested that government should develop a policy on airport concession and put in place administrative and legal frameworks that will provide the platform for transparent concession agreement that would be fair to both government and the investors. They also argue that the 22 airports under the FAAN management are too much for one organisation to manage effectively.

Not a few believe that privatisation/concession will be a key tool in securing funding for these types of projects. The benefits of airport privatisation, if managed diligently, can be significant.

Most airports operated by public entities do not focus on customer experience. Concession can allow for better adjustments to market changes and will often provide more innovative solutions to customers, resulting in improved outcomes for all. It could also create a dynamic workforce.

Although the government has set up the process for concession, experts advised that transparency should be on a government’s agenda from the beginning of the process.

One possible solution is to have the programme regularly monitored and audited by a well-financed, independent agency reporting to the parliament or to a similar ultimate authority.

From the beginning, the underlying rationale for the concession should be presented carefully, highlighting the key characteristics of the process and model; the value creation story and the levers for value growth; the characteristics of the economic regulation model; and other issues.

While we believe in the ability of a privatised facility to be more efficient, we are also of the view that government could make it work by taking politics, favouritism and nepotism out of the process.

We are also of the view that since the government already had workers in such system it should always carry them along but not to the extent of giving in to blackmail and by extension abandoning the noble cause.

